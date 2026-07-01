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News   Israel News

High Court freezes Netanyahu lawyer comptroller pick

Michael Rabello’s appointment was halted pending a final ruling on petitions alleging ballot secrecy breaches in Knesset vote.

JNS Staff
Supreme Court President Isaac Amit and Supreme Court justices arrive for a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on petitions seeking to overturn the election of attorney Michael Rabello as State Comptroller, June 28, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Supreme Court President Isaac Amit and Supreme Court justices arrive for a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on petitions seeking to overturn the election of attorney Michael Rabello as State Comptroller, June 28, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(July 1, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s High Court of Justice on Wednesday issued an interim order freezing the appointment of attorney Michael Rabello as state comptroller, pending a final ruling on petitions challenging the Knesset voting process, N12 reported.

The petitions cite alleged breaches of ballot secrecy after lawmakers documented themselves during the vote. The court said the order was necessary to allow time for a decision, given the approaching end of the current comptroller’s term, adding a ruling would be issued “as soon as possible.”

Coalition officials sharply criticized the decision. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said judicial authorities were “crossing red lines” and warned against turning Israel into a “judicial dictatorship,” while Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the court was “trampling the Knesset” and called for sweeping judicial reform.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid welcomed the ruling, saying, “the election was tainted,” and arguing that Rabello should not be appointed to the post due to his having served as Netanyahu’s personal lawyer.

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