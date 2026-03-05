JNS International Policy Summit
June 21-23, 2026 | Waldorf Astoria Hotel | Jerusalem, Israel
2025 SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS
The working groups brought together experts to discuss Israel’s challenges and opportunities in the post-Oct. 7 reality.
“Israel is fighting Islamic jihad more than any other country. We should realize that and support them. After they take Jerusalem, the next target will be Rome.”
Donald Trump was lauded for restoring warm ties with Israel by experts at JNS’s Jerusalem conference, but some expressed concern regarding his overtures to Iran.
“The CHAI Act would finally codify into federal law that entities doing business with the U.S. government must not engage in or support BDS for the duration of their contract,” said Sandra Hagee Parker.
“A safe and stable Israel is vital, not only for the Middle East, but for the entire world,” said Hungarian Minister of State for Security Policy Péter Sztáray.
The fight against anti-Zionism and anti-Israel rhetoric in state politics is both ongoing and challenging, said New York lawmaker Anil R. Beephan Jr.
“You cannot build peace and security on lies. If you do so, sooner or later, these lies will crash on the Middle Eastern realities,” Netanyahu told JNS.
The key is victory, the strategic affairs minister said. “In the Middle East, when you win, when you’re strong, that’s what attracts others.”