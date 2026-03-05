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JNS International Policy Summit

June 21-23, 2026 | Waldorf Astoria Hotel | Jerusalem, Israel

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2025 SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS
Panelists discussing Israel and the Middle East at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2025. Photo by Shahar Yurman.
Israel News
JNS International Policy Summit: Forum recommendations
The working groups brought together experts to discuss Israel’s challenges and opportunities in the post-Oct. 7 reality.
May 7, 2025
Sam van Rooy
Israel News
Belgian MP Sam van Rooy: ‘Europe must wake up to the threat of radical Islam’
“Israel is fighting Islamic jihad more than any other country. We should realize that and support them. After they take Jerusalem, the next target will be Rome.”
April 30, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Speakers at the panel, "U.S. Israel Relations: A New Day" at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, April 28, 2025. Credit: Screenshot.
U.S. News
‘Night and day’ between Trump and Biden in terms of US-Israel ties, say JNS panelists
Donald Trump was lauded for restoring warm ties with Israel by experts at JNS’s Jerusalem conference, but some expressed concern regarding his overtures to Iran.
April 30, 2025
David Isaac
Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Action Fund chairwoman Sandra Hagee Parker addresses the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, April 27, 2025. Credit: Shahar Yurman.
Israel News
CUFI leader: ‘No government contracts for Israel-haters’
“The CHAI Act would finally codify into federal law that entities doing business with the U.S. government must not engage in or support BDS for the duration of their contract,” said Sandra Hagee Parker.
April 29, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Hungary's State Secretary for Security Policy Péter Sztáray speaks at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, April 27, 2025. Credit: Screenshot.
Israel News
Hungary stands, ‘often alone,’ for Israel, says Hungarian security minister
“A safe and stable Israel is vital, not only for the Middle East, but for the entire world,” said Hungarian Minister of State for Security Policy Péter Sztáray.
April 29, 2025
David Isaac
Anil R. Beephan Jr.
U.S. News
New York assemblyman stands with Jewish community at JNS summit
The fight against anti-Zionism and anti-Israel rhetoric in state politics is both ongoing and challenging, said New York lawmaker Anil R. Beephan Jr.
April 29, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Netanyahu
Israel News
Full remarks: Netanyahu at the JNS Policy Summit
“You cannot build peace and security on lies. If you do so, sooner or later, these lies will crash on the Middle Eastern realities,” Netanyahu told JNS.
April 28, 2025
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ron Dermer
Israel News
Israel will not forget about hostages or destroying Hamas, Dermer tells JNS
The key is victory, the strategic affairs minister said. “In the Middle East, when you win, when you’re strong, that’s what attracts others.”
April 28, 2025
JNS Staff