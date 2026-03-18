More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Tirza Shorr

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Opinion
Islamic socialism takes on the West
Will Americans recognize that Islamic socialism represents a fundamental threat to the liberal democratic values that undergird Western civilization?
Nov. 27, 2025
Tirza Shorr
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Opinion
From the mullah state to US campuses: The woke’s failed history lesson
Jun. 16, 2024
Tirza Shorr
European Union flags in front of the European Commission in Brussels. Credit: Symbiot/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Are two states really a solution?
May. 17, 2023
Tirza Shorr