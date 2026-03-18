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Charles Bybelezer

Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
80 IAF jets drop 230 bombs on Iranian terror targets
“We are striking the enemy: its leadership, its oppressive regime, and various targets, those in Lebanon included,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Mar. 7, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducts a situational assessment at Northern Command headquarters in Safed alongside members of the General Staff Forum, March 6, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Hezbollah fire hurts eight IDF troops as Zamir vows ‘collapse of Iranian axis’
Mar. 7, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Smoke rises following explosions in central Tehran on March 6, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Israel News
IAF destroys Khamenei’s bunker in Tehran
Mar. 6, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Beirut
Israel News
IDF pummels Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold
The Israeli Navy struck and killed Wasim Attallah Ali, a Hamas commander responsible for training and exercises in Lebanon.
Mar. 6, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Israeli Air Force F-16I fighter jets. Credit: Maj. Ofer via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
IDF carries strikes in Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket attack
“Hezbollah opened a campaign against Israel overnight and is fully responsible for any escalation,” said IDF chief Eyal Zamir.
Mar. 1, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Ali Khamenei
Israel News
Israeli official: Khamenei killed in strike on Tehran
His body, described as riddled with shrapnel, was reportedly recovered from the rubble after his compound was targeted.
Feb. 28, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
A plume of smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel, US strike Iran
The Islamic Republic fired ballistic missiles at the Jewish state, with defense systems operating to intercept the enemy projectiles.
Feb. 28, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends a Religious Zionism Party meeting in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Dec. 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Smotrich: IDF ‘likely’ to step up enforcement in Lebanon
“It is likely that we will soon need to return and operate there to preserve the gains achieved against Hezbollah,” Smotrich told JNS.
Dec. 9, 2025
Charles Bybelezer
IDF Gaza
Israel News
IDF: Truce resumes in Gaza after Hamas kills Israeli troops
The Palestinian terror group’s attack prompted retaliatory Israeli strikes.
Oct. 20, 2025
Charles Bybelezer
Israel Defense Forces soldiers receive coffins reportedly containing the bodies of four deceased hostages, Oct. 14, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Hamas returns bodies of three Israeli hostages; fourth corpse not a captive
The IDF urged the public to act with sensitivity and to await official identification.
Oct. 14, 2025
Charles Bybelezer
Freed Hostages
Israel News
Israel redeems all 20 living Hamas captives as part of Trump peace plan
The hostages were received by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which transferred them to the Israel Defense Forces.
Oct. 13, 2025
Charles Bybelezer
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