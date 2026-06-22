More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Knesset speaker rules out new vote for state comptroller despite court concerns

The matter now returns to the High Court, which will determine whether the vote can stand or whether Michael Rabello’s appointment should be invalidated.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Attorney Michael Rabello seen before a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on petitions demanding the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, April 15, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Attorney Michael Rabello seen before a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on petitions demanding the dismissal of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, April 15, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(June 22, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL)

Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Sunday rejected a recommendation by judges of the Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, that a repeat election be held for the state comptroller amid allegations that the secrecy of the ballot was violated in the Knesset vote that selected Michael Rabello on June 3.

“The Knesset has already spoken,” Ohana tweeted, adding in an attached statement that he would not order a repeat vote. “For all the reasons detailed in the preliminary response to the petition and during the hearing,” he said, he had decided against holding another ballot.

The court’s suggestion came last Thursday during a hearing on petitions filed against Rabello’s appointment. Deputy court president Justice Noam Sohlberg said the panel was effectively urging a procedural remedy that would not interfere with parliamentary discretion. “In simple Hebrew: Do it again,” he said, referring to the possibility of a new vote to remove doubts about its integrity.

Sohlberg, together with justices Gila Kanfi-Steinitz and Ruth Ronen, gave the Knesset, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rabello—Netanyahu’s longtime attorney—until Monday to respond. The judges warned that failure to do so could result in a conditional order against the appointment.

At the center of the dispute are allegations that at least seven coalition members filmed themselves voting for Rabello. According to the petitions, the MKs acted on instructions from senior Likud officials who wanted proof of loyalty during the vote, effectively undermining the legal requirement that the election be conducted by secret ballot.

The petitioners argued that this conduct compromised the integrity of the process. They contended that once votes are recorded, even informally, the principle of secrecy is breached and the validity of the election is called into question.

The State Comptroller’s Office is Israel’s independent oversight authority, responsible for auditing government ministries and public agencies, evaluating policy implementation and reviewing state preparedness. The office also investigates systemic failures and publishes public reports on government performance.

On June 3, the Knesset selected Rabello over retired Supreme Court Justice Yosef Elron by a vote of 61–57. The election was marked by procedural controversy. In the second round, Likud lawmakers reportedly instructed Knesset members to film their ballots while voting. MK Kati Sheetrit was seen recording her vote, prompting objections from opposition members who demanded the results be invalidated. Ohana temporarily halted the process to consult legal advisers before ordering a repeat vote that day. Coalition lawmakers suspected of supporting Elron were later summoned to the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the hearing, the court also criticized aspects of the conduct in the Knesset chamber, saying that “there is currently an unwanted cloud” over the vote and that “some of the votes are problematic on their face,” particularly given claims that MKs acted contrary to guidance from the Knesset legal adviser by filming their ballots.

In response to the petitions, the Knesset argued that they should be dismissed, stating that “no real evidence was presented in real time or in the petitions that the jurors were required to record the vote.” However, the Knesset legal adviser warned that if such instructions had been issued, they could constitute “a very serious action that could have real implications for the validity of the entire election.”

Following Ohana’s decision, the matter now returns to the High Court, which will determine whether the vote can stand or whether Rabello’s appointment should be invalidated.

Outgoing State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman’s seven-year term ends on July 4.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli hostage Yagil Yaakov, center, is seen being abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, in this image released by the Israeli military on June 21, 2026, which says the man highlighted in red is Islamic Jihad Nukhba commander Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli strike kills Islamic Jihad commander tied to Nir Oz kidnapping
Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023 assault and took part in the abduction of Yagil Yaakov.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
World News
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows after Iran announces renewed closure
Vessel traffic dropped significantly after Tehran said it shut the strategic waterway in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
June 22, 2026
Car Bomb in Judea and Samaria
Israel News
Two terrorists killed after firebombing near Karmei Tzur
The assailants hurled Molotov cocktails and set fires near the Judea community, prompting troops to open fire, according to the IDF.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Dr. Dan Diker addresses the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 21, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
Poll: Israelis place security over land withdrawals, say buffer zones essential
“Most Israelis now understand that defensible borders, strategic depth, buffer zones and an Israeli security presence in vital areas are indispensable components of national defense,” said Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets attendees at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit, held at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, after being welcomed to the stage by JNS CEO and Israel bureau chief Alex Traiman, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
IN FULL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the JNS International Policy Summit 2026.
“Stand up for the truth. Stand up for Israel. Stand up for the Jewish people. Stand up for the Jewish future.”
June 22, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former members of Sayeret Matkal, the elite special reconnaissance unit of the IDF, lay a wreath on Yoni Netanyahu's grave on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, June 20, 2026, on the 50th anniversary of his death. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu honors fallen brother on 50th anniversary of Entebbe mission
Visiting Yoni Netanyahu’s grave at Mount Herzl, the PM said the mission of protecting Israel from existential threats has driven him ever since.
June 22, 2026
Steve Linde
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 2: Israel: A Global Superpower—AI, Tech & Innovation
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, JNS Editor-In-Chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s adviseer Caroline Glick and leading voices in diplomacy, technology, national security, law, media and faith headline the summit’s second day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 01:43 AM
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips