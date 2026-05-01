More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Venice Biennale jury resigns after clash over Israel, Russia

The move follows a dispute over efforts to exclude Israeli and Russian artists from top awards at the prestigious global exhibition.

May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Venice
Venice. Credit: France58/Pixabay.
( May 1, 2026 / JNS )

The international jury of the Venice Biennale resigned on Thursday after a dispute with organizers over the inclusion of Israel and Russia in this year’s event.

The five-member panel, headed by Brazilian curator Solange Farkas, had announced last week that it would not consider works from countries whose leaders face allegations at the International Criminal Court, a position widely understood to target Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco rejected the move, insisting the festival must remain “a space of coexistence for the whole planet” without censorship and allowing both countries to participate.

Following the standoff, the jury stepped down effective April 30, just days before the exhibition’s opening. The Biennale, founded in 1895, is one of the world’s most prominent cultural institutions, drawing more than 600,000 visitors during its seven-month run. Participating countries present national pavilions, and Israel is expected to take part as planned when the exhibition opens on May 9.

The decision to sideline Israeli and Russian artists had drawn sharp criticism. Israeli sculptor Belu-Simion Fainaru, who is representing Israel at the exhibition, accused the panel of discrimination and considered legal action.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the move, describing it as a politicization of culture and accusing the jury of promoting “anti-Israeli political indoctrination.”

Europe Arts and Entertainment Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Jibril Rajoub
World News
Palestinian soccer chief refuses handshake with Israeli official at FIFA Congress in Canada
“It’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned,” Jibril Rajoub said.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler, the incoming commander of the Israeli Air Force, was promoted to the rank of major general by Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at a ceremony held in the Kirya in Tel Aviv, April 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF promotes incoming Air Force chief to major general
Omer Tischler said he is taking on the role “after more than 900 days of a long, demanding and just war.”
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Starmer Community Security Trust Golders Green attack
Antisemitism
UK charges suspect in stabbing of two Jewish men in London
Britain raises terrorism threat level to “severe” following antisemitic attack in Golders Green.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Moshav Carmel in Judea, June 11, 2008. Credit: Ya'akov via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Judea residents reject claims Arab children being prevented from reaching school
Defensive measures followed repeated attempts by terrorists to infiltrate the Carmel community.
May. 1, 2026
Josh Hasten
Two ships and multiple cargo aircraft deliver approximately 6,500 tons of munitions and military equipment to Israel within 24 hours, April 29, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
6,500 tons, 24 hours: Massive sea and airlift restocks Israel’s military
The equipment was simultaneously loaded onto hundreds of trucks and transferred to IDF bases throughout the country in an operation personally overseen by Defense Ministry’s director general.
May. 1, 2026
David Isaac
Oz Pearlman White House Correspondents Dinner
U.S. News
‘Thought I was being pranked,’ Israeli-American says of call to perform before Trump at WHCA dinner
“I was brought in to unite the room in a sense of wonder,” the mentalist Oz Pearlman told JNS prior to the event, which was cut short after an assassination attempt.
Apr. 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Think Twice
Communism’s comeback and the surge of antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Brent, Ep. 220
Apr. 30, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Who’s to blame for declining American support for Israel?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard