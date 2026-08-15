IDF slays Hezbollah commander in response to attack on soldiers

The Israel Defense Forces killed overnight Friday a commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force in the Ansar area in southwestern Lebanon, the military said.

The strike came in response to an attack earlier in the day on Israeli troops operating in the Security Zone in Southern Lebanon in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, the IDF said.

An IDF officer and two enlisted men were “severely injured” as a result of an explosive drone hit in Southern Lebanon, the military said later on Saturday.

The three were evacuated to a hospital and their families have been notified.

The military identified Ali Samir al-Haj Hassan as a battalion commander in the Radwan Force. Several other terrorists were killed in the IDF strike as well, the army continued.

The Israeli military addressed reports that the commander’s family members were harmed in the attack as well.

Hassan was targeted inside a military headquarters used to command Hezbollah’s operations in the area, the IDF said. “The strike was specifically directed at Hassan, who was a lawful target under international law,” the army emphasized.

“The terrorist used his family as human shields, hiding alongside them inside the military headquarters,” it added.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the attack on the three soldiers was ordered from this headquarters, and that only later did the IDF learn that Hezbollah “deliberately” placed civilians inside it.

The Prime Minister's Office:

This morning Hezbollah violated the ceasefire in Lebanon by attacking our soldiers in the security zone, which protects Israeli communities just across the border. The Hezbollah attack seriously injured three of our soldiers. The IDF responded by… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 15, 2026

Lebanese media reported that Israeli strikes in the areas of Ali al-Taher Ridge, Ansar, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa killed nine people, among them women and children, according to Ynet.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday slammed Israel’s retaliation, saying on X in Arabic that it “undermines efforts to stabilize the situation in the south.”

He further stated that the responsibility for dealing with terrorist infrastructure, “if it exists,” on the Lebanese side lies with the Lebanese state.

إنّ التصعيد الإسرائيلي الذي تشهده منذ فجر اليوم مدينة النبطية وبلدة أنصار ودير الزهراني والقرى المجاورة، وما رافقه من غارات وقصف كثيف وترهيب للأهالي في منازلهم، امر بالغ الخطورة ويقوّض مساعي تثبيت الاستقرار في الجنوب.

إنّ شهداء الغارة الإسرائيلية على بلدة أنصار السبعة ليسوا «بنية… — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) August 15, 2026

U.S. envoy: Israeli attacks will stop when Hezbollah disarms

Meanwhile, U.S Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa told reporters in Arabic that while no date for further Israeli-Lebanese negotiations has been set, “they will continue,” LBCI, the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International, reported.

Asked whether Washington supports Israel’s latest round of strikes, Issa replied, “I don’t know. You know more than I do.” Israeli operations in Southern Lebanon will stop when Hezbollah lays down its weapons, he continued. “Everything will stop,” he added.

Issa spoke with reporters after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut.

🚨🇱🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 U.S Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa responding to my question about whether the United States supports any Israeli attack on Ali al-Taher, said: “I don’t know. You know more than I do.”



🚨 Asked about the next round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, he said:… pic.twitter.com/P477YIsCub — ToniMrad (@murat_toni) August 14, 2026

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee lashed out at Hezbollah, calling it “pure evil.”

Hezbollah wounds Israeli troops, then “rounds up children” in a military compound knowing that Israel will retaliate because Iran’s proxy group “want[s] them to be in harm’s way,” he said.

He equated Hezbollah’s conduct with that of Hamas.

Iran's proxies are pure evil. Hezbollah severely wounds @IDF soldiers knowing @Israel will respond. Hezbollah rounds up children to put in the military zone b/c they want them to be in harm's way. @IsraeliPM affirms what US observes in Lebanon & in Gaza w/ Hamas. https://t.co/Eedhr8q5H8 — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 15, 2026

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter voiced criticism as well, denouncing the Radwan Force commander for using “his own family as human shields inside a Hezbollah military headquarters.”

Leiter stated on X, “If the Lebanese government uses this incident as a pretext to delay or discontinue peace talks, it would hand a tactical victory to the enemies of peace. Derailing the talks is precisely what Hezbollah is trying to achieve.”

Hezbollah attacked IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.



In response, the IDF acted decisively against the Hezbollah commander who ordered the attack — a terrorist who used his own family as human shields inside a Hezbollah… https://t.co/PdqJPsGFka — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) August 15, 2026

Lebanese military subjected to ‘humiliation,’ Hezbollah chief says

Meanwhile on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem accused the Lebanese government of subjecting Lebanon’s armed forces to “bombardment and Israeli pressures” by dispatching it to enforce the trilateral framework signed in June between Beirut and Jerusalem, and brokered by Washington.

“How can you accept this ongoing humiliation of the Lebanese army?” AFP quoted him as saying.

“Where is the patriotism? Where is the dignity of the army that ought to be preserved?” the terrorist chief asked.