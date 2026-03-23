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News   Israel News

Israeli Health Ministry: 4,713 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

The ministry says 123 remain hospitalized, including 15 in serious condition.

Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli Health Ministry: 4,713 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

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People injured in a missile strike fired by Hezbollah that hit a residential building in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel, March 19, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
People injured in a missile strike fired by Hezbollah that hit a residential building in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel, March 19, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
David Cohen/Flash90

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Monday that 4,713 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, 123 remained hospitalized—15 in serious condition, 27 in satisfactory condition and 79 in good condition.

Over the past 24 hours, from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, hospitals received 153 people who suffered injuries, including two in serious condition, two in satisfactory condition and 140 in good condition, according to the ministry.

At least 19 people in Israel have been killed since renewed hostilities with the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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