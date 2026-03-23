Israeli Health Ministry: 4,713 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Monday that 4,713 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, 123 remained hospitalized—15 in serious condition, 27 in satisfactory condition and 79 in good condition.

Over the past 24 hours, from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, hospitals received 153 people who suffered injuries, including two in serious condition, two in satisfactory condition and 140 in good condition, according to the ministry.

At least 19 people in Israel have been killed since renewed hostilities with the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies.