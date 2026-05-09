Civilian, three IDF soldiers charged with spying for Tehran

The Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office indicted a civilian and three Israel Defense Forces soldiers on Friday for allegedly carrying out spying missions for Iranian intelligence agents, the Israel Police said.

The soldiers are suspected of acting on behalf of an Iranian handler before their enlistment.

The four suspects were arrested in March in the wake of an investigation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), IDF Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 8200, the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 unit and the Military Police Investigation Unit, the police said.

The investigation revealed that one of the defendants recruited the other suspects, and that they carried out photography missions across the country and were asked to acquire weaponry, the statement read.

The defendants allegedly documented and transmitted to their handlers photos and videos of various sites, including train stations, shopping centers and security cameras.

Additionally, they transmitted documentation of the Israeli Air Force Technological College (also known as the Techni School) in Haifa where some of the suspects studied, the police added.

Some of the defendants allegedly approached their handler on their own initiative to carry out security missions, and some were involved in vandalizing property as part of the missions, according to police.