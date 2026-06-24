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Noam Shapira appointed director of Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Staff

The former IDF officer and public diplomacy strategist will serve under National Public Diplomacy Directorate head Tzipi Hotovely.

JNS Staff
Noam Shapira. Credit: Sella Meir Publishing.
Noam Shapira. Credit: Sella Meir Publishing.
(June 24, 2026 / JNS)

Noam Shapira has been appointed director of Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Staff, Israeli National Public Diplomacy Directorate head Tzipi Hotovely announced on Tuesday, following unanimous approval by a selection committee.

The National Public Diplomacy Staff, which operates out of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, is the primary governmental body in Israel responsible for coordinating international messaging, public relations and strategic communications.

Shapira, 44, is married and the father of five. He lives in Kibbutz Merav. A lieutenant colonel in the reserves, Shapira is a veteran of the IDF General Staff Reconnaissance Unit and has held a variety of command and management positions throughout his career.

In recent years, he has worked extensively on strengthening Israeli public diplomacy and strategic messaging across multiple arenas. As part of the Operations Staff, he led numerous international public diplomacy efforts, leveraging strategic partnerships for Israel and helping establish the IDF’s freedom of action during the War of Redemption.

“Noam brings with him management capabilities, strategic thinking and a deep understanding of the world of public diplomacy after many years in the IDF,” said Hotovely.

“The role of director of the Public Diplomacy Staff is a key position within the organization, and I am confident that together we can work to strengthen the State of Israel and meet the challenges facing us,” the statement continued.

In May 2026, the Jerusalem-based Sella Meir book publishing company published Noam Shapira’s autobiographical account of raising his eldest son, who was born with a rare genetic syndrome, and the lessons it taught him about fatherhood, resilience and masculinity. The book in Hebrew, titled Boaz’s Father Learns to Walk, traces a deeply personal journey from therapy rooms and bureaucratic struggles in Israel to a transformative trek to the summit of Annapurna.

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