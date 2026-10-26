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News   Israel News

People of Israel hopeful that it will be in the next Knesset

Despite pressure to withdraw, party leader Ofer Winter vows to finish the race.

Linda Gradstein
Supporters of Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party attend an election rally in Jerusalem, Oct. 25, 2026. Photo by Ittay Flescher.
Supporters of Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party attend an election rally in Jerusalem, Oct. 25, 2026. Photo by Ittay Flescher.
(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS)

Several hundred supporters gathered at Jerusalem’s Cinema City for a rally supporting People of Israel (Amcha Yisrael) just 36 hours before polls open in Israel. Large purple balloons, the party’s signature color, and large Israeli flags were scattered among the seats.

No. 2 on the party’s list, Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad, was mobbed as he entered the hall, carrying a large container of popcorn and a drink as if he were going to the movies. Fans crowded around him for selfies as he made his way to the front of the hall.

Party leader Ofer Winter was cheered as he took the stage, with several supporters wrapping themselves in Israeli flags and jumping up and down while repeatedly shouting, “Amcha Yisrael.”

“We are offering a real right—we want to win this war and finish the enemy completely,” he told the crowd. “It’s a right that believes that the Land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel. There will not be a Palestinian state.”

People of Israel was founded just two months ago and has attracted right-wing voters who are angry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, either over his refusal to take responsibility for the events of Oct. 7 or his alliance with the haredi parties and efforts to legislate exemptions from military service.

The crowd skewed religious, with a significant number of English speakers.

“I totally support them—they are the best people,” Odaya Perry, her hair covered with a sparkly black head covering, told JNS. She said she had traveled by bus from northern Israel to attend the rally.

Amcha Yisrael party chairman Ofer Winter speaks during the Game-Changing Generation National Youth Conference at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Amcha Yisrael party chairman Ofer Winter speaks during the Game-Changing Generation National Youth Conference at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

‘I think he will be the surprise of the election’

“I know Ofer Winter personally, and I believe every word he says,” said Asher Lictbraun, who lives in Mitzpe Netofa, the same Galilee community as Winter. “Until he joined, I had nobody to support, but as soon as he joined, my wife and I felt we found a political home.”

He said Winter sits behind him in synagogue every Shabbat morning. He also dismissed polls showing People of Israel failing to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

“I think he will be the surprise of the election,” he said. “The polls have a political orientation, and people on the street are a lot smarter than that.”

Netanyahu has been trying to convince Winter to drop out of the race, arguing that if his party fails to cross the electoral threshold, right-wing votes will be wasted and could help bring about a government headed by his rival Gadi Eisenkot.

In his speech, Winter rejected the possibility of withdrawing, saying he had promised to stay in the race until Election Day and was certain it was the right thing to do.

“We have not given in, and we will not give in to this violent and ugly attempt,” Winter said. “They didn’t try to destroy us—they tried to destroy the hope of the Israeli people, of you,” he declared to applause.

He added, “We are continuing, with you, until victory, with God’s help.”

Israeli Elections
Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein Linda Gradstein
Linda Gradstein is a freelance writer for JNS.
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