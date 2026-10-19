Samaria: Stolen flock located in Palestinian village
A flock stolen overnight from the Nof HaMishkan farm, near Shiloh in the Binyamin region of Samaria, was located in a nearby Palestinian village, the Judea and Samaria Situation Room said on Monday.
The platform, which is run by the Yesha Council umbrella group of Jewish communities, posted a picture it said showed the flock after it was found in Talfit.
According to TPS-IL, Palestinians broke into the Jewish farming outpost at around 11 p.m. on Sunday and stole 90 sheep.
Farm owner Avichai Suissa alerted security forces and joined the search, TPS-IL reported. He said half the flock was found in an abandoned compound in Taybeh.
Following the report of the flock stolen from Nof HaMishkan Jewish farm in the Binyamin Region, the flock was found in the Arab village of Talfit.— JSR - The Judea & Samaria Situation Room (@JSR_EN) October 19, 2026
Attached is footage of the flock.
JSR Situation Room https://t.co/RI9FBAgXps pic.twitter.com/rbw9eM2Evg