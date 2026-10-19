Samaria: Stolen flock located in Palestinian village

A flock stolen overnight from the Nof HaMishkan farm, near Shiloh in the Binyamin region of Samaria, was located in a nearby Palestinian village, the Judea and Samaria Situation Room said on Monday.

The platform, which is run by the Yesha Council umbrella group of Jewish communities, posted a picture it said showed the flock after it was found in Talfit.

According to TPS-IL, Palestinians broke into the Jewish farming outpost at around 11 p.m. on Sunday and stole 90 sheep.

Farm owner Avichai Suissa alerted security forces and joined the search, TPS-IL reported. He said half the flock was found in an abandoned compound in Taybeh.