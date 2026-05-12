Terrorist who killed IDF Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal convicted in military court
According to the indictment, Nazmi Abu Bakr murdered the Israeli soldier with a brick thrown from a rooftop in the northern Samaria village of Ya’bad.
An Israel Defense Forces military court on Monday convicted Palestinian terrorist Nazmi Abu Bakr of the offense of intentional killing of IDF Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal on May 12, 2020.
In addition to intentional killing—the equivalent of murder in the civilian system—Abu Bakr was convicted of obstruction of justice.
Ben-Yigal was killed during IDF counter-terrorism activity in the village of Ya’bad, located near Jenin in northern Samaria.
According to the indictment filed by the military prosecution, the terrorist threw half a brick weighing nine to 11 kilograms (20–24 pounds) from the roof of a building at IDF soldiers. The brick struck Ben-Yigal, causing his death. The terrorist subsequently fled from the roof to his apartment and pretended to be asleep to prevent security forces from locating him.
Later, the terrorist approached the location from which he had thrown the brick, collected its fragments and threw them into vegetation along the edge of a path.