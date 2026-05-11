Israeli troops destroy Hamas tunnel used to hold hostages in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces has destroyed four underground terrorist structures in southern Gaza, including a Hamas tunnel used to hold hostages after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the military said on Monday.

The IDF’s 188th Brigade, working with the Yahalom combat engineering unit, worked to dismantle the underground routes, which were located east of the ceasefire-instituted Yellow Line and totaled some 2.5 miles in length, according to the statement.

In addition to infrastructure used to hold Israelis captive, soldiers found living quarters used by the senior leadership of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade, it said.

Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and will continue to eliminate immediate threats, the statement noted.

On Sunday, the IDF said that Israeli forces operating in central Gaza dismantled two tunnel routes used for terrorist activity.

Troops from the Kfir Infantry Brigade, under the Gaza Division, located and destroyed the tunnels east of the Yellow Line. The tunnels had a combined length of about 1.2 miles, according to the military.

Weapons, including rockets and explosive devices, as well as several hideouts, were found inside the tunnels and in the surrounding area, the IDF said.

The current truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people, primarily civilians and taking 251 hostages. The terms of the ceasefire leave the IDF in control of approximately half of Gaza.