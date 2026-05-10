IDF hits 40+ Hezbollah targets, kills 100 terrorists

Israeli forces struck more than 40 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and killed over 100 terrorists belonging to the Iranian proxy in Southern Lebanon this weekend, the military said on Sunday.

Soldiers from the IDF’s 91st “Galilee” Division attacked military-use targets, weapons storage facilities, a launcher and additional infrastructure sites. The slain terrorists were operating near IDF soldiers.

“The infrastructure sites struck were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon,” the army said. “The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon.”

במהלך סוף השבוע: כוחות אוגדה 91 תקפו יותר מ-40 תשתיות וחיסלו יותר מ-10 מחבלים מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה



במהלך סוף השבוע, חטיבת האש של אוגדה 91 תקפה יותר מ-40 תשתיות טרור וחיסלה יותר מ-10 מחבלים מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שפעלו בסמוך לכוחות צה"ל בדרום לבנון. בין התשתיות שהותקפו: מבנים… pic.twitter.com/ZDfx34RkgT — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 10, 2026

Attacks on IDF solders continued on Sunday morning, with the military twice reporting that the Israeli Air Force intercepted “a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in Southern Lebanon.” The statement added that in these cases, “in accordance with protocol,” no air-raid sirens were activated in nearby Israeli communities. Similar incidents were reported on Saturday night.

The terrorist group also continued to attack Israeli territory on Saturday night, with the IDF reporting that the IAF intercepted “several suspicious aerial targets” launched from Lebanon that did trigger air-raid sirens in several areas of northern Israel, including at Kibbutz Hanita. This was preceded a projectile launched from Lebanon that triggered alarms in the Kibbutz Bar’am area, striking in an open area with no injuries reported

Both incidents were violations of the terms of the ceasefire by Hezbollah, the IDF said.

On Saturday evening, the IDF said that it struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and a drone launch position, while earlier on Saturday, the IDF hit two loaded and ready-to-use launchers in Southern Lebanon. “One of the launchers had previously fired toward IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon, while another had launched rockets toward the State of Israel,” the military said.