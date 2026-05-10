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US weighs long-term military presence in Israel

American military personnel worked from the IDF’s underground central command center during “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” and were exposed to the IDF’s capabilities.

May. 10, 2026
Lilach Shoval
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet, celebrate Thanksgiving together with American service members stationed in Kiryat Gat, Israel, on Nov. 27, 2025. Credit: The U.S. Embassy Jerusalem.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet, celebrate Thanksgiving together with American service members stationed in Kiryat Gat, Israel, on Nov. 27, 2025. Credit: The U.S. Embassy Jerusalem.
( May 10, 2026 / Israel Hayom )

In light of the close and effective cooperation between the Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. military, Israeli security officials believe the Americans are considering moving forces to Israel from other countries in the region, or at the very least leaving a significant number of personnel in Israel for the long term.

The assessment is based, among other things, on the fact that unlike other countries in the region, Israel imposes no restrictions on U.S. military activity. In addition, the U.S. military has been given a close look at the IDF’s capabilities, above all the power of the Israeli Air Force.

During “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the two militaries removed mutual barriers. U.S. military personnel worked from the “pit,” the IDF’s underground command center, and were exposed to the capabilities, as well as the weaknesses, of the IDF and the Air Force. At the same time, senior Israeli Air Force officials were in the U.S. during the operation and were exposed to the advantages and disadvantages of the American military.

In a conversation between outgoing Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and his American counterpart, Lt. Gen. Derek France, commander of AFCENT (the U.S. Central Command Air Forces), who also attended May 5’s ceremony at Tel Nof Airbase marking the change of command in the Air Force, the latter made clear that the current level of cooperation is the “baseline,” and that there is no intention of going back.

A senior Israeli official said, “There are American forces here that will not be moving in the near or even distant future. They have learned that Israel is a convenient fortress for operations, a country relatively far from the main threats and well protected by air defense systems.”

According to the official, another advantage for the Americans is the absence of restrictions on their activity. “Unlike other countries that restrict takeoffs for offensive operations or impose various conditions, Israel has no such restrictions.”

Israeli security officials believe new U.S. policy documents on the Middle East are currently being drafted, including a recommendation to maintain a permanent military presence in Israel. “It is still unclear whether this means defense batteries, fighter squadrons or other components,” one security official noted, “but it is not inconceivable that the U.S.'s next base in the region will be in Israel.”

At the same time, despite gaps between Israel and the U.S. over how to act in various fronts, defense officials stress that coordination between the IDF and the American military remains full. “There is no scenario in which one side would be surprised by the other’s activity,” they said.

According to the officials, close coordination is also being maintained at the diplomatic level between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, even though there is not full agreement on every issue, particularly regarding the Lebanese and Iranian arenas.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security Middle East Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Lilach Shoval
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