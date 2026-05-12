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News   Israel News

Israeli Transport Ministry holds initial discussions on hantavirus outbreak

Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety Miri Regev instructed her ministry to prepare measures aimed at preventing the virus from spreading.

May. 12, 2026
Amelie Botbol, JNS Staff
Arabs and Jews walk by the Jaffa Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem, July 5, 2020. photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Arabs and Jews walk by the Jaffa Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem, July 5, 2020. photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
( May 12, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety Miri Regev on Monday convened an initial discussion regarding the recent hantavirus outbreak, her office told JNS.

Regev instructed her ministry to prepare measures aimed at preventing the virus from spreading into the Jewish state through border crossings or airports, according to the statement.

A special team headed by ministry Director-General Moshe Ben-Zaken will coordinate with the Health Ministry on the issue.

“At the moment there is no concern, but we are preparing all systems in advance,” the statement added.

Hantavirus is a rare rodent-borne disease that is typically transmitted when people inhale airborne particles contaminated by rodent droppings. In severe cases, it can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a severe and sometimes deadly lung infection.

The World Health Organization announced on May 4 that at least seven cases, including three deaths, had been linked to a recent outbreak aboard a cruise ship. The outbreak involved the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare strain capable of human-to-human transmission.

Health authorities across Europe and the United States have since monitored and quarantined exposed passengers, while officials stressed that the overall public health risk remains low.

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Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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