Sarita Esses

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US weighs long-term military presence in Israel
American military personnel worked from the IDF’s underground central command center during “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” and were exposed to the IDF’s capabilities.
May. 10, 2026
Lilach Shoval
Israel News
Israel built secret military outpost in Iraq to support Iran campaign—report
The IAF reportedly bombed Iraqi troops who almost discovered the base.
May. 10, 2026
Israel News
IDF hits 40-plus Hezbollah targets, kills 100 terrorists
“The infrastructure sites struck were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon,” the military said.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘NYT’ photographer wins Pulitzer for photo of ‘starving’ Gaza child who had cerebral palsy
The newspaper had to issue a correction after it emerged the boy suffered from the neurological disorder, but Saher Alghorra won the prestigious award anyway.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
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Education
Congress
U.S. News
Treasury Dept sanctions IRGC oil network as Trump claims Iran ceasefire “on life support”
The department “will continue to deprive the regime of funding for its weapons programs, terrorist proxies and nuclear ambitions,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
May. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. News
NYPD investigating new wave of antisemitic graffiti in Queens
“This is yet another hateful incident meant to intimidate Jewish New Yorkers and divide our city,” New York City officials stated after swastikas were discovered in Highland Park and Forest Park.
May. 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Antisemitism
Jews rally against hatred in Queens, NY; police search for vandalism suspects
“We have to make sure that every antisemite knows that we will not back down,” Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive and a New York gubernatorial candidate, said at the May 10 rally.
May. 11, 2026
U.S. News
‘Too many’ Dems ‘noticeably, shamefully silent’ about Jew-hatred on far left, Gottheimer writes
“It’s a glaring double standard,” the New Jersey Democratic congressman, who is Jewish, wrote in the “New York Times.”
May. 11, 2026
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
Antisemitism
Police charge woman after alleged antisemitic abuse at Sydney game
A woman is accused of shouting anti-Jewish slurs at under-12 netball match in Sydney.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Tehran importing drone components via Caspian Sea
Russia-Iran trade on the northern route has grown to bypass the U.S. blockade of the Persian Gulf.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
2026 on pace to become most violent year for Canadian Jews, B’nai Brith warns
The statement followed a pellet gun shooting targeting worshipers outside a synagogue in Toronto.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel marks International Mother’s Day with tribute
Israel’s official account honored mothers in Israel and worldwide, noting the observance marked in over 40 countries and thanking them for daily contributions.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
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Legal Affairs
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UC Law SF says it ‘vigorously’ supports free speech rights, after student gov encourages students to buy keffiyehs to wear at graduation
StandWithUs stated that “some Jewish students at UC Law San Francisco already feel compelled to conceal their Jewish identity out of concern for their safety.”
May. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Antisemitism
Police charge woman after alleged antisemitic abuse at Sydney game
A woman is accused of shouting anti-Jewish slurs at under-12 netball match in Sydney.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
London police make four arrests in string of antisemitic crimes
Suspects were detained over synagogue and ambulance arson, threats against Jews on a bus, and TikTok harassment videos.
May. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
London men charged over TikTok harassment filming of Jews
The defendants, Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, are from Hillingdon in west London.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi urges Israeli leaders to join Trump’s call to observe Shabbat
“If a non-Jewish person so greatly respects our religion and even calls on non-Jews to rest on Shabbat, then all the more so should we Jews,” said Rabbi David Yosef.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Opinion
Being ‘the Jew’ ... and not being alone
Judaism was never meant to be carried by one person. It was always meant to be lived together.
May. 8, 2026
Daphne Macedonia
Feature
Rabbi blends humor and theology at his book launch in Jerusalem
Author Ian Pear explores faith, suffering and morality in a long-developed work he says has a “greater-than-zero chance” of someday becoming a movie.
May. 8, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Column
America gave Jews freedom of faith
For a people who had known expulsions, ghettos, forced conversions, restrictions, humiliation and violence across centuries of exile, that promise was revolutionary.
May. 9, 2026
Stephen M. Flatow
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
Rabbi blends humor and theology at his book launch in Jerusalem
Author Ian Pear explores faith, suffering and morality in a long-developed work he says has a “greater-than-zero chance” of someday becoming a movie.
May. 8, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Feature
IDF reservists launch 150 startups through elite Israeli incubator
Transforming battlefield leadership into entrepreneurial innovation, the 18X Elite Impact program has helped soldiers who fought for Israel raise more than $15 million in funding.
May. 10, 2026
Steve Linde
Feature
Tuvia Tenenbom makes the case for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria
‘If it’s yours, take ownership,’ author tells audience at book launch in Gush Etzion.
May. 10, 2026
Atara Beck
Feature
Sisterhood of survivors: Shared trauma becomes bond for Israeli women soldiers in recovery
Golani Brigade social worker Shai Bachar lost 46 friends on Oct. 7, 2023.
May. 8, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-Chief
Antisemitism, Islam and the future of the GOP
The red-green alliance of Marxists and Islamists is fueling hatred for Jews and Israel among young people, while giving Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly a new audience.
May. 7, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
A (Jewish) state of political confusion
Institutional mistrust and mandate-maneuvering are obfuscating Israel’s electoral picture.
May. 10, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Opinion
What does it mean for a teacher to lose a student?
Those no longer here with us were part of the future we believed in. Their absence changes that.
May. 11, 2026
Shira Tzachi
Opinion
The ‘stolen land’ hoax
Pro-Hamas protesters in New York City and elsewhere are perpetuating falsehoods to the extreme.
May. 11, 2026
Leonard Grunstein
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Straight Up
The growing divide over Iran redefining Western politics
May. 11, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Iran’s influence and propaganda network exposed
May. 11, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / True East
The hidden phase of the Iran war Israel believes is still coming
May. 10, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV / The Quad
Inside the Islamic Republic’s desperate fight to stop an Iranian uprising
May. 10, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
The Wire
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Republish JNS Content
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US weighs long-term military presence in Israel
American military personnel worked from the IDF’s underground central command center during “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” and were exposed to the IDF’s capabilities.
May. 10, 2026
Lilach Shoval
Israel News
Israel built secret military outpost in Iraq to support Iran campaign—report
The IAF reportedly bombed Iraqi troops who almost discovered the base.
May. 10, 2026
Israel News
IDF hits 40-plus Hezbollah targets, kills 100 terrorists
“The infrastructure sites struck were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon,” the military said.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
‘NYT’ photographer wins Pulitzer for photo of ‘starving’ Gaza child who had cerebral palsy
The newspaper had to issue a correction after it emerged the boy suffered from the neurological disorder, but Saher Alghorra won the prestigious award anyway.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Treasury Dept sanctions IRGC oil network as Trump claims Iran ceasefire “on life support”
The department “will continue to deprive the regime of funding for its weapons programs, terrorist proxies and nuclear ambitions,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
May. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S. News
NYPD investigating new wave of antisemitic graffiti in Queens
“This is yet another hateful incident meant to intimidate Jewish New Yorkers and divide our city,” New York City officials stated after swastikas were discovered in Highland Park and Forest Park.
May. 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Antisemitism
Jews rally against hatred in Queens, NY; police search for vandalism suspects
“We have to make sure that every antisemite knows that we will not back down,” Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Executive and a New York gubernatorial candidate, said at the May 10 rally.
May. 11, 2026
U.S. News
‘Too many’ Dems ‘noticeably, shamefully silent’ about Jew-hatred on far left, Gottheimer writes
“It’s a glaring double standard,” the New Jersey Democratic congressman, who is Jewish, wrote in the “New York Times.”
May. 11, 2026
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
Antisemitism
Police charge woman after alleged antisemitic abuse at Sydney game
A woman is accused of shouting anti-Jewish slurs at under-12 netball match in Sydney.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Tehran importing drone components via Caspian Sea
Russia-Iran trade on the northern route has grown to bypass the U.S. blockade of the Persian Gulf.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
2026 on pace to become most violent year for Canadian Jews, B’nai Brith warns
The statement followed a pellet gun shooting targeting worshipers outside a synagogue in Toronto.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel marks International Mother’s Day with tribute
Israel’s official account honored mothers in Israel and worldwide, noting the observance marked in over 40 countries and thanking them for daily contributions.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
UC Law SF says it ‘vigorously’ supports free speech rights, after student gov encourages students to buy keffiyehs to wear at graduation
StandWithUs stated that “some Jewish students at UC Law San Francisco already feel compelled to conceal their Jewish identity out of concern for their safety.”
May. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Antisemitism
Police charge woman after alleged antisemitic abuse at Sydney game
A woman is accused of shouting anti-Jewish slurs at under-12 netball match in Sydney.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
London police make four arrests in string of antisemitic crimes
Suspects were detained over synagogue and ambulance arson, threats against Jews on a bus, and TikTok harassment videos.
May. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Antisemitism
London men charged over TikTok harassment filming of Jews
The defendants, Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, are from Hillingdon in west London.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi urges Israeli leaders to join Trump’s call to observe Shabbat
“If a non-Jewish person so greatly respects our religion and even calls on non-Jews to rest on Shabbat, then all the more so should we Jews,” said Rabbi David Yosef.
May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Opinion
Being ‘the Jew’ ... and not being alone
Judaism was never meant to be carried by one person. It was always meant to be lived together.
May. 8, 2026
Daphne Macedonia
Feature
Rabbi blends humor and theology at his book launch in Jerusalem
Author Ian Pear explores faith, suffering and morality in a long-developed work he says has a “greater-than-zero chance” of someday becoming a movie.
May. 8, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Column
America gave Jews freedom of faith
For a people who had known expulsions, ghettos, forced conversions, restrictions, humiliation and violence across centuries of exile, that promise was revolutionary.
May. 9, 2026
Stephen M. Flatow
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
Rabbi blends humor and theology at his book launch in Jerusalem
Author Ian Pear explores faith, suffering and morality in a long-developed work he says has a “greater-than-zero chance” of someday becoming a movie.
May. 8, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Feature
IDF reservists launch 150 startups through elite Israeli incubator
Transforming battlefield leadership into entrepreneurial innovation, the 18X Elite Impact program has helped soldiers who fought for Israel raise more than $15 million in funding.
May. 10, 2026
Steve Linde
Feature
Tuvia Tenenbom makes the case for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria
‘If it’s yours, take ownership,’ author tells audience at book launch in Gush Etzion.
May. 10, 2026
Atara Beck
Feature
Sisterhood of survivors: Shared trauma becomes bond for Israeli women soldiers in recovery
Golani Brigade social worker Shai Bachar lost 46 friends on Oct. 7, 2023.
May. 8, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-Chief
Antisemitism, Islam and the future of the GOP
The red-green alliance of Marxists and Islamists is fueling hatred for Jews and Israel among young people, while giving Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly a new audience.
May. 7, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
A (Jewish) state of political confusion
Institutional mistrust and mandate-maneuvering are obfuscating Israel’s electoral picture.
May. 10, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Opinion
What does it mean for a teacher to lose a student?
Those no longer here with us were part of the future we believed in. Their absence changes that.
May. 11, 2026
Shira Tzachi
Opinion
The ‘stolen land’ hoax
Pro-Hamas protesters in New York City and elsewhere are perpetuating falsehoods to the extreme.
May. 11, 2026
Leonard Grunstein
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Straight Up
The growing divide over Iran redefining Western politics
May. 11, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Iran’s influence and propaganda network exposed
May. 11, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / True East
The hidden phase of the Iran war Israel believes is still coming
May. 10, 2026
Doron Spielman
JNS TV / The Quad
Inside the Islamic Republic’s desperate fight to stop an Iranian uprising
May. 10, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
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Republish JNS Content
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From the Editor-in-Chief
Sarita Esses
Sarita Esses is editor of the JNS Spanish site.
Feature
Tropical Paradise: Prodding a wound that never healed
The new documentary by filmmaker Abner Benaim is a personal project that takes us to the terrorist attack against Alas Chiricanas flight 901 and explores the aftermath it left on the families of the victims, including Benaim himself.
May. 11, 2026
Sarita Esses