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Sarita Esses. Credit: Courtesy.

Sarita Esses

Sarita Esses is editor of the JNS Spanish site.

Director Abner at the site where Alas Flight 901 crashed following a 1994 terrorist attack in Panama, depicted in the 2026 docu-thriller “Tropical Paradise” (“Paraíso Tropical”). Credit: Tito Herrera/Courtesy of Apertura Films.
Feature
Tropical Paradise: Prodding a wound that never healed
The new documentary by filmmaker Abner Benaim is a personal project that takes us to the terrorist attack against Alas Chiricanas flight 901 and explores the aftermath it left on the families of the victims, including Benaim himself.
May. 11, 2026
Sarita Esses