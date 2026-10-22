Tsav 9 activists block Gaza aid trucks, police intervene

Tsav 9 activists on Thursday blocked trucks carrying aid into the Gaza Strip, prompting Israeli police to move to clear the protesters, according to Israeli journalist Almog Boker.

Tsav 9 government relations director Yael Sabrigo said the shipments allow Hamas to continue enriching itself and growing stronger. “We are here to stop this madness and demand one clear thing: the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the complete dismantling of Hamas,” she said.