Tsav 9 activists block Gaza aid trucks, police intervene
Tsav 9 activists on Thursday blocked trucks carrying aid into the Gaza Strip, prompting Israeli police to move to clear the protesters, according to Israeli journalist Almog Boker.
Tsav 9 government relations director Yael Sabrigo said the shipments allow Hamas to continue enriching itself and growing stronger. “We are here to stop this madness and demand one clear thing: the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the complete dismantling of Hamas,” she said.
המשטרה מפנה את פעילי צו 9 שחוסמים את משאיות הסיוע שמעשירות את קופת חמאס. יעל סבריגו, ממובילות תנועת צו 9: "כל המשאיות נותנות לחמאס לגיטימציה להמשיך להתעשר ולהתעצם. אנחנו כאן כדי לעצור את הטירוף הזה לדרוש דרישה אחת ברורה: פירוז הרצועה ופירוק מוחלט של חמאס".— almog boker (@bokeralmog) October 22, 2026
צילום: צו 9 pic.twitter.com/uOX1FQeSqj