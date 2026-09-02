Water supplies to southern Israel agriculture restored after desalination shutdowns

Water supplies for agriculture in southern Israel were restored overnight after several desalination plants resumed operations and water pumping was increased, Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry and Water Authority said on Wednesday.

Several of Israel’s major desalination plants were temporarily shut down after heavy rainfall caused high levels of sediment in seawater, disrupting their filtration systems. Southern Israel was most affected because its water network has less capacity to receive supplies from other parts of the country.

“Despite the extraordinary natural phenomenon, the water sector is proving its resilience,” Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen said. “Thanks to hard work, we have restored water supplies to agriculture, while water supplies to households continue as usual.”

The authorities said household water supplies remained uninterrupted throughout the disruption. Water reserves were also replenished through increased pumping from wells and the Sea of Galilee, as well as by filling reservoirs.

Authorities nevertheless asked the public to reduce water use in public gardens.