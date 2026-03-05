Science and Technology
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
Clicking on malicious links could lead to theft of personal information.
The measure will remain in place until further notice.
Israeli Nobel laureate warns of ‘brain drain’ in Jewish state, but others say statistics are more fluid
“It is well known in other historical examples that if you start losing your best people, you may never recover,” Joel Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University, told JNS.
The war between Israel, the U.S. and Iran is not only reshaping the Middle East battlefield; it is accelerating a revolution in how modern wars are fought.
Handala Hack took credit for the cyberattack, saying it should serve as a warning to “Zionist-rooted” corporations.
Joining Google Cloud “allows us to scale our mission of protecting customers wherever they operate,” said CEO Assaf Rappaport.
While the Iron Dome protects Israel’s skies, a “Digital Dome” of tech-driven economic resilience is protecting its markets, insiders say.
“Recent regional events highlight that space is an integral part of our national security infrastructure,” Dr. Shimrit Tirosh Maman, head of the Israel Space Agency, told JNS.
Many students at elite schools think “if you are smart enough to be here, you should have moved past religion,” the lead author of a new study told JNS.
In an interview with JNS conducted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Gila Gamliel hails growing cooperation in space, defense and agriculture.
Important for Israeli to be on United Nations panel on artificial intelligence, Ben-Gurion prof says
“Israel is blessed by exceptional human capital in the field, but we’re still a small country in the sense of competing for massive computer resources,” Lior Rokach told JNS.
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