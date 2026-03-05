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Science and Technology

View of the nuclear research center in Dimona, southern Israel, Aug. 13, 2016. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
No damage to Dimona nuclear research site after Iranian missile hits nearby city: IAEA
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi says “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Phone message calling to download ‘shelter app’ is a scam, Israel warns
Clicking on malicious links could lead to theft of personal information.
Mar. 19, 2026
A 2018 Tesla Model S. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Tesla offers free charging for Israel, Mideast customers
The measure will remain in place until further notice.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Joel Mokyr
Culture and Society
Israeli Nobel laureate warns of ‘brain drain’ in Jewish state, but others say statistics are more fluid
“It is well known in other historical examples that if you start losing your best people, you may never recover,” Joel Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University, told JNS.
Mar. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Drones CENTCOM LUCAS
Analysis
AI, lasers and satellites: Technological innovation in the 2026 Iran war
The war between Israel, the U.S. and Iran is not only reshaping the Middle East battlefield; it is accelerating a revolution in how modern wars are fought.
Mar. 16, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Iran Hacking
Culture and Society
Iranian-linked hacker group targets Michigan-based technology company
Handala Hack took credit for the cyberattack, saying it should serve as a warning to “Zionist-rooted” corporations.
Mar. 12, 2026
The offices of Google are pictured in London on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Google closes record $32 billion deal for Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz
Joining Google Cloud “allows us to scale our mission of protecting customers wherever they operate,” said CEO Assaf Rappaport.
Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)
Features
How the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose to record highs despite war
While the Iron Dome protects Israel’s skies, a “Digital Dome” of tech-driven economic resilience is protecting its markets, insiders say.
Mar. 11, 2026
James Spiro
Shimrit Tirosh-Maman
Features
Meet the Israeli woman breaking barriers in space
“Recent regional events highlight that space is an integral part of our national security infrastructure,” Dr. Shimrit Tirosh Maman, head of the Israel Space Agency, told JNS.
Mar. 9, 2026
Atara Beck
School Classroom
U.S. News
Religious students tend to hide their faith, stick with coreligionists, study finds
Many students at elite schools think “if you are smart enough to be here, you should have moved past religion,” the lead author of a new study told JNS.
Mar. 6, 2026
Ilana Strauss
Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel speaks during an exclusive interview in Jerusalem about expanding cooperation with India, Feb. 26, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman.
Israel News
Exclusive: Israel’s innovation minister on deepening India ties
In an interview with JNS conducted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Gila Gamliel hails growing cooperation in space, defense and agriculture.
Feb. 26, 2026
Alex Traiman
Lior Rokach
World News
Important for Israeli to be on United Nations panel on artificial intelligence, Ben-Gurion prof says
“Israel is blessed by exceptional human capital in the field, but we’re still a small country in the sense of competing for massive computer resources,” Lior Rokach told JNS.
Feb. 24, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
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OPINION
Israel Cidon
Opinion
For New York, international collaboration drives progress
Israel Cidon
Yisrael Medad
Opinion
‘And mockery sits on Salem’s throne’
Yisrael Medad
Rabbi Yaakov Raskin
Opinion
In Jamaica, we are not trapped by our circumstances
Rabbi Yaakov Raskin
A.J. Caschetta - Jewish News Syndicate Writer
Opinion
Tehran is thirsty for more than war
A.J. Caschetta
Opinion
Trump is better off without the Nobel
Kevin Jon Williams
Column
Creation vs. evolution 101
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Ruthie Blum
Senior Contributing Editor
Beware of feel-good fake and AI bloopers
Ruthie Blum
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