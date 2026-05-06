More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

LA-area county ‘strongly objects’ ahead of apparent lesser sentence for man, who pleaded guilty to killing 69-year-old Jew

“Our office’s objection is to the court’s offer of probation, as we believe this case warrants a prison sentence,” Tom Dunlevy, supervising senior deputy district attorney for Ventura County, told JNS.

May. 5, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Ventura California police
A police officer in Ventura, Calif. Credit: Glenn Highcove/Shutterstock.
( May 5, 2026 / JNS )

The district attorney’s office in Ventura County, in the Los Angeles area, is displeased with what it said is a superior court’s indication that Loay Abdel Fattah Alnaji will get off with a light sentence after pleading guilty, on Tuesday, to charges related to the death of a 69-year-old Jewish man.

“A prison sentence could be two, three or four years under California law in this case,” Tom Dunlevy, supervising senior deputy district attorney for the county, told JNS. “Our office’s objection is to the court’s offer of probation, as we believe this case warrants a prison sentence.”

Alnaji pleaded guilty on Tuesday to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony battery causing serious bodily injury and “admitted the special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury,” the district attorney’s office stated. “Alnaji also admitted aggravating factors that he used a weapon and that the victim was particularly vulnerable.”

“The court indicated that it is likely to place Alnaji on formal probation with up to 365 days in jail,” it added.

Alnaji pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of Paul Kessler, who died after an altercation with Alnaji near competing pro- and anti-Israel rallies in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2023.

A computer science professor at Moorpark College, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Alnaji hit Kessler with a megaphone, causing the 69-year-old to fall and hit his head on the pavement. Alnaji at first pleaded not guilty.

Alnaji was listed as a computer science instructor on the Moorpark website as recently as the 2025-26 academic year. He is no longer listed on the college’s computer science department. According to archived versions of the website, he was listed on March 24, 2023 but not on Dec. 5, 2023.

Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County district attorney, stated that “Alnaji should be sentenced to prison for his violent behavior, and our office strongly objects to any lesser sentence.”

“While no amount of punishment will ever fully account for the Kessler family loss, a prison commitment underscores the severity of this crime and will deter others from committing similar acts of violence,” he stated.

Henry Stern, a Democratic state senator in California, stated that the trial update is “disappointing.”

“You wonder if this hadn’t been a Jewish victim, who was killed by a Palestinian activist for supporting Israel, if the judge would’ve been so lenient,” he wrote.

Hate Crimes
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Grace Meng
U.S. News
Officials demand action after Nazi symbols scrawled on Queens synagogues
“Let me be clear,” Rep. Grace Meng said at a rally in New York City. “Justifying hate, vandalism or violence by pointing to the actions of a foreign government is scapegoating, and it is wrong.”
May. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Park East Synagogue Getty
U.S. News
NYC braces for first protest outside synagogue under new ‘buffer zone’ law
A deadline in the law has yet to pass, but Rabbi Josh Joseph, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that “we expect the mayor and the NYPD to work in close coordination with the community to ensure that the intent of this legislation is fully upheld.”
May. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Author R.F. Kuang at the 2025 Edinburgh International Book Festival in Scotland, Aug. 24, 2025. Credit: Jennifer 8. Lee via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Author R.F. Kuang faces backlash over Israeli character in upcoming novel
Online critics accused the bestselling author, who is a supporter of the BDS movement, of “normalizing” Israelis over a brief reference in her book, Taipei Story.
May. 5, 2026
Shabbat Candles
U.S. News
Trump calls for Jewish Americans to observe a ‘national Sabbath’
The president’s call for a national Shabbat “celebrates our religion and it refocuses on our job to become a light unto the nations,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
May. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla Getty
World News
SCOOP: In webinar with current and former UN staff, anti-Israel coalition admits secret coordination with US-sanctioned group
Moments after Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, of the Hague Group, made the admission, Andrew Gilmour, a former senior U.N. official, warned her that “there are 108 people on this call, so just assume it’s not confidential.”
May. 5, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The scene at Barclays Bank in Richmond, England, after several branches were attacked overnight by supporters of Palestine Action over links to Elbit Systems in London and the Israeli military, June 10, 2024. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.
World News
Four anti-Israel radicals found guilty over $1.2 million rampage at Elbit Systems UK
Charlotte Head, 30, Samuel Corner, 23, Leona Kamio, 30, and Fatema Rajwani, 21, destroyed property and clashed with security guards at the Israeli defense firm’s facility near Bristol, England.
May. 5, 2026
David Isaac
IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini. Credit: Tasnimnews_Fa/X.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate after IRGC proposal rejection
May. 5, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Kabbalah for moderns?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionists in disguise
Moshe Phillips