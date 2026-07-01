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News   U.S. News

US Marines reportedly deploy Iron Dome-based system in Guam

Tamir interceptors were recently sent to the U.S. military to be combined, according to a report, with the U.S. version of the missiles to test American capabilities against Chinese threats.

Mike Wagenheim
U.S. Marines Medium-Range Intercept Capability MRIC Guam
U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force evaluate equipment readiness on the Medium-Range Intercept Capability system on Mason Range, Guam, June 24, 2026. Credit: Lance. Cpl Benjamin Catindig/U.S. Marine Corps.
(July 1, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Marines deployed a missile system based on Israel’s famed Iron Dome to Guam, Defence Blog reported.

Launchers carrying Tamir interceptors were spotted this week during the “Valiant Shield” military exercise on the U.S. territory in the Western Pacific, reportedly marking their first deployment off the mainland.

The biennial Valiant Shield exercise is a combined effort of the United States and its Indo-Pacific allies to train for potential conflict against China. (JNS sought comment from the Pentagon.)

Marines reportedly evaluated its new medium-range intercept capability, or MRIC, trailer-mounted system, derived from Iron Dome technology developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The interceptor used in the system is called the SkyHunter, built by Raytheon, which serves as the American-manufactured version of the Tamir missile that has proven largely successful for Israel since its 2011 deployment. It has intercepted thousands of rockets, drones and cruise missiles.

Raytheon constructs the SkyHunter as part of a joint venture at a plant that opened last year in Arkansas.

Israel delivered its first Tamir interceptor batch to the Marines in May.

The blog reported that the Marines plan to use both Tamir and SkyHunter missiles initially as its fields three of its Low Altitude Air Defense Battalions through 2028.

The Tamir has reportedly been redesigned to be able to destroy cruise missiles and provide limited capability against ballistic missiles, in addition to its original proposing of destroying cruise missiles.

The exercises in Guam were reportedly intended to test the Tamir’s ability to defend the island against Chinese medium-range ballistic missiles.

Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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