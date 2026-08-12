Progressive who accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ wins Minnesota Dem Senate primary

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan won the Democratic primary for Senate in Minnesota on Tuesday over Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) in the latest victory for an anti-Israel progressive over a member of the more moderate, pro-Israel wing of the Democratic Party.

With 82% of votes counted at press time, Flanagan had 58.7% of the vote to 39.8% for Craig. The Associated Press called the race for Flanagan about two hours after polls closed.

Flanagan has accused Israel of “genocide” and said that she would have voted to cut off military aid to the Jewish state.

Craig was in the minority of House Democrats who voted to oppose that measure, and her support for Israel and endorsements from the pro-Israel group AIPAC in past elections became a campaign issue in the Senate primary.

Flanagan made a point of saying that she did not accept “AIPAC money” and accused Craig of benefiting from outside spending. AIPAC did not endorse Craig or directly spend money supporting her in the race.

Flanagan will now face off in the general election against former sportscaster Michele Tafoya, who won the Republican primary with 53.1% of the vote, with 76% of votes counted, per the AP.