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White House to present Trump’s Mideast peace plan some time after August

Senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner and ‎Special Representative for ‎International ‎Negotiations Jason Greenblatt are expected to arrive in ‎Israel next week and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jun. 15, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with (from left) U.S. President Donald Trump's international negotiations representative Jason Greenblatt, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, in Jerusalem in June 2017, to discuss the peace process. Credit: Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with (from left) U.S. President Donald Trump’s international negotiations representative Jason Greenblatt, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, in Jerusalem in June 2017, to discuss the peace process. Credit: Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv.

The White House is unlikely to present its Middle ‎East peace plan before August, a source familiar ‎with the issue told Israel Hayom on Thursday. Jerusalem ‎officials confirmed they had no information ‎regarding an earlier rollout of a peace plan. ‎

A U.S. National ‎Security Council spokesperson said ‎senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner and ‎Special Representative for ‎International ‎Negotiations Jason Greenblatt are expected to travel ‎to ‎Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia “to discuss the ‎situation ‎in Gaza and to discuss the next stages of ‎the peace effort, as well ‎as get some ideas from ‎players in the region about some remaining ‎questions ‎the White House peace team has. The trip may include ‎‎other stops as well.”

While in Israel, Kushner and Greenblatt are scheduled ‎to team with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David ‎Friedman ‎for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ‎Netanyahu. ‎

Since U.S. President Donald Trump’s Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as ‎Israel’s capital, the Palestinians have refused to ‎meet with American officials, citing their “gross ‎bias” towards Israel. As such, Kushner and ‎Greenblatt are ‎not scheduled to meet with anyone ‎from Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas’s ‎government.‎ ‎

Friedman was ‎called to Washington earlier this week ‎to help the Trump administration prepare to ‎present ‎its forthcoming Middle East peace plan, but the ‎ambassador then embarked on a vacation, signaling ‎that the administration was in no ‎hurry to present its plan.‎

According to the White House, one of the main issues ‎the two envoys are expected to discuss with ‎Netanyahu is the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. ‎

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the issue is ‎on the agenda, stressing that “Hamas is responsible ‎for the dire situation in Gaza. Instead of improving ‎the lives of Gaza residents, Hamas uses the ‎Palestinian population as a human shield in its ‎ongoing terrorist war against Israel.” ‎

It added that “Abbas only exacerbated the humanitarian ‎plight in Gaza by cutting the salaries [of civil ‎employees] in Gaza and refusing to pay for the ‎enclave’s power electricity.” ‎

‎The statement said “Israel will continue to defend itself and to ‎protect its citizens and will demand the return of ‎IDF soldiers and civilians held by Hamas. The prime ‎minister will discuss the situation in Gaza with ‎Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and David Friedman.”

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