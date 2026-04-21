WATCH: Israeli Foreign Ministry revisits scenes of terror attacks for Yom Hazikaron

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday highlighted the civilians killed in terrorist attacks across the Jewish state in an X post marking Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts (Yom Hazikaron).

“These quiet places may look still but they carry an unbearable grief,” the MFA wrote, sharing a video revisiting the scenes of terror attacks.

“On Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, these places hold the last moments of those taken by terror. Lives interrupted. Families shattered. Today, an entire nation mourns,” it added.

These quiet places may look still but they carry an unbearable grief.



On Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, these places hold the last moments of those taken by terror.



Lives interrupted. Families shattered.

Today, an entire nation mourns. 🥀🕯️ pic.twitter.com/OcCqjhqdqE — Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 21, 2026

The clip showed the scenes of the 2001 Sbarro bombing that took the lives of 17 people; the December 2015 Jaffa Gate stabbing that left two dead; Kibbutz Be’eri, where Hamas terrorists butchered more than 100 people during their Oct. 7, 2023, massacre; and Beit Shemesh, the site of an Iranian missile strike that killed nine, including several children, on March 1, 2026.

“On Israel’s Memorial Day, we remember our fallen soldiers and civilian victims murdered by terrorism. Behind every number is a life. May their memory be a blessing,” the video concluded.

Yom Hazikaron began at 8 p.m. on Monday with a nationwide one-minute siren, followed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday by a two-minute siren ahead of memorial ceremonies at Israel’s 52 military cemeteries.

A total of 174 Israel Defense Forces soldiers have been killed during their military service since last Yom Hazikaron, according to figures released by the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Another 54 disabled veterans died over the past year due to complications from wounds sustained during their service and were also recognized as fallen service members.

The updated data brings the total number of those who have died in defense of the country since 1860—when Jewish residents began establishing neighborhoods outside Jerusalem’s Old City walls—to 25,650, according to the ministry’s statement.