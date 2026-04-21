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Opinion

Between remembrance and independence, the European academy looks away

The result is a narrowing of the intellectual environment itself—a loss of the friction and plurality on which serious inquiry depends.

Apr. 21, 2026
Sharon Pardo

Between remembrance and independence, the European academy looks away

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Empty chairs in an academic lecture hall. Credit: wal_172619/Pixabay.
Empty chairs in an academic lecture hall. Credit: wal_172619/Pixabay.
Sharon Pardo
Sharon Pardo Sharon Pardo
Sharon Pardo is a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), as well as a professor of European studies and international relations in the Department of Politics and Government at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
( Apr. 21, 2026 / JNS )

Each year, Israeli society passes through a compressed emotional corridor. Within a single week, the country moves from Holocaust Memorial Day, mourning the near-destruction of European Jewry, to Independence Day, marking the restoration of Jewish sovereignty. Memory and statehood, vulnerability and self-determination, are held together in uneasy proximity.

For Israeli Jewish academics, this passage has always carried particular weight. Their intellectual traditions and scholarly lineages are deeply rooted in Europe—the same continent that produced some of the greatest centers of Jewish learning and then became the site of its near annihilation. The relationship was never simple, but for decades, it was sustained by shared academic values, genuine collaboration and the belief that intellectual life could remain open across political differences.

Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, that relationship has entered a period of serious strain.

Following the events of that Black Shabbat and the two-year war in Gaza that followed, Israeli Jewish scholars have experienced a marked shift in their standing within European academic circles. Partnerships that once seemed stable have weakened. Invitations have declined. Joint research initiatives have stalled. Communication that was once frequent has become intermittent, and in some cases, has simply ceased. The transformation is gradual and rarely announced, but it is widely felt.

The issue is not criticism. Forceful, sustained critique of Israeli government policy is a legitimate and necessary part of democratic discourse. Israeli scholars themselves participate vigorously in such debates. The concern lies elsewhere.

In public statements, demonstrations and academic spaces, a portion of the European scholarly community has moved from policy criticism toward the active endorsement of organizations whose declared aims include the targeting of civilians. Whatever the intent behind this shift, its effect on the professional environment has been significant. It has normalized rhetoric, and with it, habits that many Israeli academics reasonably experience as exclusionary.

The professional consequences follow a recognizable pattern. Collaborations go unpursued. Requests for participation go unanswered or are declined without explanation. Submissions are rejected. Recommendation letters arrive formally polite and substantively hollow. Occasionally, a European colleague will cite political commitments directly as a reason for being unavailable, a candor that clarifies what is more often left unspoken.

What defines this moment is withdrawal rather than confrontation. Academic relationships are rarely severed directly. They are allowed to fade. The language of collegiality is preserved. The substance of engagement is not.

This raises deeper questions about the ethical foundations of academic life. European academia has long claimed a commitment to intellectual openness, critical inquiry and universal human rights. Those commitments require the capacity to distinguish between solidarity with a civilian population and endorsement of those who deliberately target civilians, and the ability to hold political convictions without allowing them to override analytical judgment or professional responsibility.

In parts of the current European academic climate, those distinctions have become harder to locate. Political identification increasingly functions as a filter, determining not only which positions are acceptable, but who is. The result is a narrowing of the intellectual environment itself—a loss of the friction and plurality on which serious inquiry depends.

The tendency is not universal. Many European scholars continue to engage constructively, reject the endorsement of violence and insist on the importance of dialogue across political differences. But the visibility of the opposing trend has been sufficient to reshape the atmosphere. Even where exclusion is not explicit, its perception alters behavior, producing caution, self-censorship and quiet withdrawal on both sides.

The proximity of the two days is not incidental to any of this. Holocaust Memorial Day is not only a national observance. It is also a reckoning with what became possible when European societies, including parts of their academic communities, failed to distinguish clearly between criticism, dehumanization and complicity.

Independence Day, which follows almost immediately, marks the founding of a state built on the premise that Jewish existence could no longer depend on the moral reliability of others.

Historical analogies must be used with care, and I am not drawing one. But for Israeli scholars who have invested a professional lifetime in the international academic community, the tension between integration and self-reliance is not theoretical. It is lived, and it is presently being recalibrated.

Whether the current fracture deepens or begins to heal will depend on whether academic communities on both sides are willing to live up to the principles they have long professed to hold.

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