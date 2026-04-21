WATCH: Israel comes to a standstill as Jewish state mourns 25,648 fallen

A two-minute siren sounded across Israel on Tuesday morning, bringing the country to a standstill in commemoration of the 25,648 soldiers and civilians who gave their lives for the Jewish state.

Yom Hazikaron, or Israel’s Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts, began at 8 p.m. on Monday with a nationwide one-minute siren. Tuesday morning’s two-minute alarm sounded ahead of memorial ceremonies at Israel’s 52 military cemeteries.

This morning: Israel comes to a standstill with the siren for Yom HaZikaron.



🎥: @ShaharAzran / WJC pic.twitter.com/NldUldD7H8 — World Jewish Congress (@WorldJewishCong) April 21, 2026

At sundown on Tuesday, Israel will transition from solemn remembrance to joyous celebration, kicking off its 78th Independence Day (Yom Ha’atzmaut). Celebrations will take place against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire in the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, which U.S. President Donald Trump has said is set to expire on Wednesday evening, with expected last-minute talks expected to take place in Islamabad on Tuesday.

A total of 174 Israel Defense Forces soldiers have been killed during their military service since last Yom Hazikaron, according to figures released by the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Another 54 disabled veterans died over the past year due to complications from wounds sustained during their service and were also recognized as fallen service members.

The updated data brings the total number of those who have died in defense of the country since 1860—when Jewish residents began establishing neighborhoods outside Jerusalem’s Old City walls—to 25,650, according to the ministry’s statement.