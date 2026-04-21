Boy, 17, indicted for arson outside London synagogue
“We are seeing a concerted campaign against Londoners, and specifically, against British Jews,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Matt Jukes.
Prosecutors in London have indicted a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a fire he allegedly caused outside a synagogue on Saturday night, London’s police said on Tuesday.
The defendant is a British citizen from the London Borough of Brent, according to the Metropolitan Police. The charges against him are of “arson not endangering life.” He is set to appear before a judge on Tuesday, according to the police statement.
Police also arrested a 19-year-old man overnight on Sunday in connection with the incident, police said. The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries, according to the statement.
The alleged attempt to burn down Kenton United Synagogue caused minor damage to an internal room. No injuries were reported.
On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Matt Jukes and Senior National Co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans delivered a press briefing outside the synagogue in northwestern London.
“Several premises as you know, linked to Britain’s Jewish community and to those who oppose the Iranian regime, have been targeted in recent arson attacks,” Jukes said, referring to an attack on April 16 on a Persian-language media company Volant Media, which is a parent firm of London-based Iran International opposition outlet.
“We are seeing a concerted campaign against Londoners, and specifically, against British Jews,” he continued.