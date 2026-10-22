More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Australian politician loses both legs after car-ramming attack

The suspect arrested in the vehicular attack is an anti-Israel activist whose past social media posts are facing scrutiny.

JNS Staff
Floral tributes are placed outside the offices of Australian lawmaker Helen Haines who was critically wounded in a "targeted" attack, in Wangaratta on Oct. 21, 2026. Photo by Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images.
Floral tributes are placed outside the offices of Australian lawmaker Helen Haines who was critically wounded in a “targeted” attack, in Wangaratta on Oct. 21, 2026. Photo by Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images.
MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images
(Oct. 22, 2026 / JNS)

An Australian lawmaker who was repeatedly struck by a car in what police described as a targeted attack has lost both her legs, her husband said on Wednesday.

Helen Haines, 65, an independent federal lawmaker representing the constituency of Indi, remains in critical condition in a Melbourne hospital after being struck by a vehicle outside her electoral office in her hometown of Wangaratta, about 150 miles northeast of Melbourne, on Monday.

Her husband, Phil Haines, said doctors amputated her left leg on Monday and attempted to save her right leg before being forced to amputate it on Wednesday.

“The good news in all this is that Helen is alive and she’s stable. That is the most important thing for our family,” he said.

The alleged attacker, identified as Brendan Nugent, 43, has been charged with intentionally causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury and causing harm to a federal official. He also faces cannabis-related charges.

Nugent did not apply for bail and is due to return to court on Feb. 4.

His lawyer, Chirag Patel, told the court that Nugent suffers from a rare neurological condition.

Police allege that Nugent deliberately drove his Toyota Land Cruiser into Haines outside her office. Witnesses said she was pinned against another vehicle before being struck again.

Police and counter-terrorism authorities are investigating the motive for the attack, including Nugent’s social-media activity. Authorities have not publicly established a motive.

An account linked to Nugent contained posts on domestic and foreign policy issues, including Israel and Gaza. He reportedly accused Israel of genocide, described his position as “anti-Zionist” rather than antisemitic and criticized Australian and U.S. officials over their support for Israel.

“Horrified by the attempt to assassinate an Australian politician by vehicular ramming, a method of terror seen in Europe and the US,” the Executive Council of Australian Jewry said in a statement. “The carefree Australia we grew up in, of overwhelming safety and civility, is fading.”

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during a visit to Israel, October 2026. Credit: Office of Sen. Rick Scott.
Israel News
Sen. Rick Scott calls Israel model for ‘America First’ alliances
The Florida Republican discussed border security cooperation and met with bereaved Druze families during his seventh visit to Israel.
October 22, 2026 06:27 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at an IDF officers’ course graduation ceremony at the Bahad 1 training base in southern Israel, Oct. 21, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu orders IDF, Mossad to pursue overthrow of Iranian regime
The Israeli premier said Trump also views toppling Tehran’s leadership as the only way to end the nuclear threat.
October 22, 2026 03:31 AM
JNS Staff
A cyclist rides on the road while another rides on the pavement along the Lower Clapton Road in the London Borough of Hackney on May 11, 2026 in London, England. Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Jewish women assaulted in suspected antisemitic attack in London
Metropolitan Police are treating the assaults as a hate crime following swift intervention by Shomrim volunteers.
Oct. 20, 2026
Joshua Marks
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu lays out four key principles for post-election government
“There is not, and there will not be, a Palestinian state,” the Israeli prime minister pledged. He also called for the corruption trial against him to be dropped.
Oct. 21, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Breaking News
06:33
Bank of Israel forecasts domestic growth of 3.4%, 5.1% in 2027
06:13
Canada names Jeffrey Marder International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance envoy
05:52
Netanyahu to JNS: We shuttered UK consulate so ‘they know we mean business’
05:44
Netanyahu denies report Trump blocked Iran strike
05:32
Sen. Rick Scott calls Israel model for ‘America First’ alliances
05:12
Netanyahu tells JNS: Trump will only ‘finish the job’ in Iran with me
04:51
Herzog to lead ceremonies marking 31 years since Rabin assassination
04:31
I ‘maneuvered’ to prevent a Palestinian state, Netanyahu tells JNS
04:11
Danon blasts UN rapporteurs for ‘distorting facts, spreading falsehoods’
03:55
Thai military deploys Israeli anti-drone system
03:35
Netanyahu to JNS: Israel must become an ‘AI power’
03:15
Avdija posts double-double in Portland’s season-opening rout
02:55
UK chief rabbi commends landmark report on antisemitism in British schools
02:35
State Dept denies wider Gulf evacuation, says order covers Saudi Arabia
02:15
Netanyahu orders IDF, Mossad to pursue overthrow of Iranian regime
01:55
Trump on Iran: Something will happen ‘fairly soon’
01:35
IDF chief vows to hunt down Oct. 7 terrorists ‘relentlessly’
01:08
Katz: If Islamic Republic attacks Israel, ‘Iran will burn’
15:36
Tulane dean named new president of Haverford
14:59
Some 42% of New York voters view Mamdani unfavorably, Quinnipiac poll finds
14:45
Persian Gulf oil exports surpass prewar levels
14:29
US, Russia and Ukraine to resume trilateral talks, Witkoff says
13:49
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives accused of violating ceasefire
13:31
Nearly two-thirds of voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of Iran war, ‘NYT’ poll finds
13:14
Lander’s trip to Israel, arrest a ‘calculated political provocation,’ Israeli government say
12:31
Stephen Hubbard released by Russia, coming home, White House says
12:07
Bennett vows to repeal four judicial reform laws
11:42
Suspect arrested after reported attempted car-ramming attack in Samaria
11:06
Israel condemns Libya’s approval of maritime deal with Turkey
10:11
‘Appalled, sickened,’ Nassau County legislator says of Nazi swastikas carved on train seats
10:04
Ohio Jewish Dems tell Ramaswamy to decry pastor, with whom he has campaigned, who called modern Judaism ‘fake’
08:53
Musk cites Israel’s security approach in call to screen immigrants
08:33
Iran conflict ‘not our war,’ Macron says in Qatar
08:13
Gaza, Lebanon and Syria: 850 polling stations open for IDF early voting
07:52
Road closures begin near Rachel’s Tomb for annual commemoration
07:32
Police nab 10 Palestinian infiltrators at Jerusalem construction site
07:12
Netanyahu demands immediate end to corruption trial
06:57
Eisenkot rules out serving under Netanyahu even in rotation deal
06:53
UKMTO: Tanker struck by projectile in Persian Gulf
06:33
Man charged over suspected antisemitic attacks on three Jewish women in London
06:13
Netanyahu lays out principles for next government
05:52
Austrian Jews see dip in antisemitic speech as physical attacks rise
05:32
Kushner shares WSJ editorial calling for Israeli interim steps in Gaza
05:12
Netanyahu: ‘Clear signs’ Iran, proxies want to influence Knesset vote
05:03
IDF slays Hamas terrorist behind deadly 2025 tank bombing
04:56
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake felt in southern Israel
04:51
IDF’s Hasmonean Brigade graduates inaugural class of 15 Haredi officers
04:31
Netanyahu: Biden ‘wasn’t an enemy’ but caved under Dem Party pressure
04:11
Iran’s security chief: ‘Not a single gram’ of uranium will leave Iran
03:50
AJC sponsors ambulance for Ukraine
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Netanyahu: ‘We have to complete the job’ against Iran
October 22, 2026 01:47 AM
Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Growing signs of an impending strike on Iran
Amit Segal
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
War is coming ...
Sarah N. Stern