Australian politician loses both legs after car-ramming attack

An Australian lawmaker who was repeatedly struck by a car in what police described as a targeted attack has lost both her legs, her husband said on Wednesday.

Helen Haines, 65, an independent federal lawmaker representing the constituency of Indi, remains in critical condition in a Melbourne hospital after being struck by a vehicle outside her electoral office in her hometown of Wangaratta, about 150 miles northeast of Melbourne, on Monday.

Her husband, Phil Haines, said doctors amputated her left leg on Monday and attempted to save her right leg before being forced to amputate it on Wednesday.

“The good news in all this is that Helen is alive and she’s stable. That is the most important thing for our family,” he said.

The alleged attacker, identified as Brendan Nugent, 43, has been charged with intentionally causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury and causing harm to a federal official. He also faces cannabis-related charges.

Nugent did not apply for bail and is due to return to court on Feb. 4.

His lawyer, Chirag Patel, told the court that Nugent suffers from a rare neurological condition.

Police allege that Nugent deliberately drove his Toyota Land Cruiser into Haines outside her office. Witnesses said she was pinned against another vehicle before being struck again.

Police and counter-terrorism authorities are investigating the motive for the attack, including Nugent’s social-media activity. Authorities have not publicly established a motive.

An account linked to Nugent contained posts on domestic and foreign policy issues, including Israel and Gaza. He reportedly accused Israel of genocide, described his position as “anti-Zionist” rather than antisemitic and criticized Australian and U.S. officials over their support for Israel.

“Horrified by the attempt to assassinate an Australian politician by vehicular ramming, a method of terror seen in Europe and the US,” the Executive Council of Australian Jewry said in a statement. “The carefree Australia we grew up in, of overwhelming safety and civility, is fading.”