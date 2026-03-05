Arts and Entertainment
News about Jewish and Israeli films, television shows, theater and other celebrity news
Two Israeli films come up short at Oscars, where actor uses time on stage to call for ‘free Palestine’
Several people wore “ceasefire” pins on the red carpet prior to the Academy Awards ceremony.
Rare four-month exhibition offers the first full public viewing since 1968.
The film, which premiered at the Berlinale, presents a hopeful way for Israelis and Palestinians to navigate the Berlin streets together.
The Israeli singer canceled his American trip, citing tensions with Iran and concern about being stranded abroad.
Apple TV picks up Keshet 12 drama ‘Unconditional,’ an Israeli mother-daughter thriller premiering locally in April before its global streaming debut on May 8.
Noam Bettan is set to represent the Jewish state at the musical contest in Vienna with a song to be presented on March 5.
Carsten Schneider stormed out of the Berlin International Film Festival after a Syrian awardee made genocide claims, as some booed and other cheered.
Daniella Gilboa releases debut single reflecting her 477 days in captivity and her path from trauma to healing through music.
London-born Robert Elisha, the owner of Huvy’s, talks to JNS about preserving the legacy of the acclaimed Jerusalem artist, Huvy.
The retelling of David’s story should encourage Jews worldwide “not to be intimidated in the face of antisemitic violence and threats,” FOX Nation’s Jonathan Towers told JNS.
From podium speeches to film narratives, the Middle East conflict overshadows the 76th Berlin International Film Festival’s effort to stay above politics.
The NBA legend praised Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, the first Israeli to play in the league’s All-Star Game.
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