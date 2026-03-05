More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Arts and Entertainment

News about Jewish and Israeli films, television shows, theater and other celebrity news

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Javier Bardem
U.S. News
Two Israeli films come up short at Oscars, where actor uses time on stage to call for ‘free Palestine’
Several people wore “ceasefire” pins on the red carpet prior to the Academy Awards ceremony.
Mar. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Great Isaiah Scroll at Israel Museum
Features
Ancient words unrolled: Israel Museum displays Great Isaiah Scroll
Rare four-month exhibition offers the first full public viewing since 1968.
Feb. 27, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Director Assaf Manches
Features
In a taxi, the Berlinale’s ‘Where To?’ offers a roadmap for peace
The film, which premiered at the Berlinale, presents a hopeful way for Israelis and Palestinians to navigate the Berlin streets together.
Feb. 25, 2026
Orit Arfa
Israeli singer Ishay Ribo performs during the March for Israel on the National Mall in Washington on Nov. 14, 2023. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images.
Israel News
Ishay Ribo halts US tour over Iran war fears
The Israeli singer canceled his American trip, citing tensions with Iran and concern about being stranded abroad.
Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Liraz Chamami, left, and Talia Lynne Ronn in a scene from the Israeli thriller “Unconditional,” which premieres May 8, 2026, on Apple TV. Credit: Apple TV.
Israel News
Israeli thriller ‘Unconditional’ lands on Apple TV
Apple TV picks up Keshet 12 drama ‘Unconditional,’ an Israeli mother-daughter thriller premiering locally in April before its global streaming debut on May 8.
Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Noam Bettan, winner of the reality show "The Next Star" poses for a picture after winning the final in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem, Jan. 21, 2026. Photo by Yael Abas Guisky/Flash90.
Culture and Society
Israel submits ‘Michelle’ for Eurovision Song Contest 2026
Noam Bettan is set to represent the Jewish state at the musical contest in Vienna with a song to be presented on March 5.
Feb. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Carsten Schneider
Antisemitism
German minister leaves film festival over anti-Israel rant
Carsten Schneider stormed out of the Berlin International Film Festival after a Syrian awardee made genocide claims, as some booed and other cheered.
Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Released hostage Daniella Gilboa makes a heart with her hands while standing with fellow former captives in Gaza Karina Ariev (left) and Naama Levy on stage during the weekly Bring Them Home rally in Tel Aviv’s “Hostage Square” on Oct. 11, 2025. Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images.
Israel News
Former Hamas hostage turns ordeal into music
Daniella Gilboa releases debut single reflecting her 477 days in captivity and her path from trauma to healing through music.
Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Robert Elisha
Features
‘My mother painted Judaism with joy’
London-born Robert Elisha, the owner of Huvy’s, talks to JNS about preserving the legacy of the acclaimed Jerusalem artist, Huvy.
Feb. 22, 2026
Steve Linde
David Film
U.S. News
‘His life is already a movie’: New series to chronicle the life of King David
The retelling of David’s story should encourage Jews worldwide “not to be intimidated in the face of antisemitic violence and threats,” FOX Nation’s Jonathan Towers told JNS.
Feb. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Berlinale 2026
Features
As films take sides, Berlinale insists on apolitical posture
From podium speeches to film narratives, the Middle East conflict overshadows the 76th Berlin International Film Festival’s effort to stay above politics.
Feb. 18, 2026
Orit Arfa
LeBron James
Israel News
LeBron James hopes to play ball in Israel one day
The NBA legend praised Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, the first Israeli to play in the league’s All-Star Game.
Feb. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Load More
OPINION
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Actors turned politicos
Stephen M. Flatow
Joel Margolis
Opinion
The voice of a human shield
Joel M. Margolis
Rachel O’Donoghue
Opinion
When film-making becomes myth-making
Rachel O’Donoghue
Opinion
What ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ can teach our kids about Purim
Orit Arfa
Farley Weiss
Opinion
Who says Israelis aren’t popular?
Farley Weiss
Jonah Platt
Opinion
Kanye West is releasing both a new album ... and an apology
Jonah Platt
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
What a TV doctor teaches about Jewish values
Stephen M. Flatow
Load More