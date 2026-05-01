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News   Antisemitism

UK charges suspect in stabbing of two Jewish men in London

Britain raises terrorism threat level to “severe” following antisemitic attack in Golders Green.

May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Starmer Community Security Trust Golders Green attack
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joins a call with the Community Security Trust after an attack on Jews in Golders Green, London, April 29, 2026. Credit: Lauren Hurley/No. 10 Downing Street.
( May 1, 2026 / JNS )

British police have charged a 45-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of two Jewish men after they left Hagers Shul Synagogue in north London, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Essa Suleiman, a 45-year-old Somali-born British man, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place, according to the Metropolitan Police, following an investigation by counter-terrorism officers.

The attack, which took place on Wednesday in Golders Green, a neighborhood with a large Jewish population, is being treated as part of a broader pattern of rising threats against Jews and Israel-linked targets in the United Kingdom. The Metropolitan Police stated that the stabbing attack against a 76-year-old and a 34-year-old “has now formally been declared a terrorist incident.”

Britain on Thursday raised its national terrorism threat level from “substantial” to “severe,” the second-highest level, indicating that an attack is considered highly likely. The decision was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre based on intelligence assessments.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Jewish communities were living in fear and pledged increased police presence in Jewish areas, as well as stronger measures against antisemitism and extremist incitement.

“People are scared, scared to show who they are, scared to go to synagogue, scared to send their children to school as Jews,” Starmer said.

Police said the suspect had a history of serious violence and had previously been referred to the government’s Prevent counter-radicalization program.

Officials warned of an elevated threat environment, citing a combination of domestic extremism and potential involvement of foreign actors, including Iran-linked elements.

The incident follows a series of antisemitic attacks in Britain and elsewhere, amid heightened tensions since the Hamas-led assault on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

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