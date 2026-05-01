Palestinian soccer chief refuses handshake with Israeli official at FIFA Congress in Canada

Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub refused to stand alongside Israel Football Association Vice President Basim Sheikh Suliman during a tense moment at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday.

Suliman is an Arab-Israeli official who represents Israeli soccer in international forums such as FIFA and UEFA, where he has taken part in discussions involving Israeli and Palestinian soccer relations.

Both officials were invited to the stage by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who attempted to bring them together. Rajoub declined to move closer to Suliman despite Infantino placing a hand on his arm and gesturing for him to do so, Reuters reported.

Infantino sought to defuse the situation, telling the audience: “We will work together, President Rajoub, Vice President Suliman. Let’s work together to give hope to the children. These are complex matters.”

Palestinian football federation President Jibril Rajoub refused FIFA President Gianni Infantino's invitation to shake hands with and stand alongside Israeli football official Basim Sheikh Suliman during the FIFA Congress on Thursday.



Asked what Rajoub said when he refused,… pic.twitter.com/LmqNCOOljJ — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) May 1, 2026

Rajoub said afterward, according to Reuters, “From my side, I still respect and follow the legal procedure, but I think it’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned. The double-standard policy should stop. ... I think Gianni has the right to try to bridge gaps and bring people together but I think maybe he does not understand or does not know the deep suffering of the Palestinian people.”

The incident comes amid an ongoing dispute between the Palestinian FA and FIFA over Israeli clubs operating in Judea and Samaria. FIFA said last month it would not take action against Israel, citing the unresolved legal status of the territory under international law.

Despite a report in The Guardian that Rajoub and two other Palestinian Football Association officials were initially denied visas, Canada allowed them entry after the Palestinian Authority asked FIFA to intervene with Canadian authorities. Rajoub is also president of the Palestine Olympic Committee and secretary-general of the Fatah Central Committee.

As they left the venue, Rajoub and his delegation were confronted by protesters calling on FIFA to ban Iran from this summer’s World Cup due to alleged ties between its national team and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.