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News   Israel News

IDF promotes incoming Air Force chief to major general

Omer Tischler said he is taking on the role “after more than 900 days of a long, demanding and just war.”

May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler, the incoming commander of the Israeli Air Force, was promoted to the rank of major general by Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at a ceremony held in the Kirya in Tel Aviv, April 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler, the incoming commander of the Israeli Air Force, is promoted to major general by Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at a ceremony held at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, April 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 1, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday promoted Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler to the rank of major general ahead of his appointment as commander of the Israeli Air Force.

The ceremony was held at the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv, attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, senior military officials and Tischler’s family.

“On this day, you take upon your shoulders not only the rank of major general, but a heavy responsibility for the security of the State of Israel,” Katz said.

Katz approved Tischler’s appointment in December following a comprehensive review by Defense Establishment Comptroller Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Volansky. According to the Defense Ministry, internal military examinations of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack found no issues that would disqualify Tischler, who served as the Israeli Air Force chief of staff at the time, from assuming the role.

Accepting his promotion, Tischler said he is taking on the position “with a sense of mission and deep responsibility,” noting it comes “after more than 900 days of a long, demanding and just war.

“A war that began with a painful military failure, on a dark day when we did not meet our mission and failed to defend the citizens of Israel,” he said. “That day will stay with me forever.”

Zamir said Tischler assumes command during a “complex and significant time,” with the IDF engaged in a multi-front conflict, adding that maintaining air superiority remains critical to Israel’s security.

Tischler is expected to take over from outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar in the coming days.

Born in Karmiel in 1975, Tischler is an accomplished fighter pilot who flew F-15, F-16 and F-35 aircraft. He has held prestigious commands, including those of the 140th and 119th squadrons and Nevatim Air Base. Tischler played a pivotal role as the head of IAF Air Operations before becoming IAF Chief of Staff in late 2023, just before the start of the “Swords of Iron” war.

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