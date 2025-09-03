Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
No ‘unilateral recognition’ of Palestinian state, Rubio tells French counterpart

Such recognition “would reward Hamas for Oct. 7 and hinder efforts to bring all hostages home,” the U.S. State Department said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
(Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS)

Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor, told Jean-Noël Barrot, the French foreign minister, that Washington is strongly opposed to “any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state,” according to Tommy Pigott, the principal U.S. State Department deputy spokesman.

Recognizing a Palestinian state, which France plans to do, “would reward Hamas for Oct. 7 and hinder efforts to bring all hostages home,” Rubio told Barrot, per the U.S. readout of the Sept. 2 call.

The U.S. and French officials also talked about Russia and Ukraine, Iran, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pigott said.

