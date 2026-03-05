Obituaries
Godoff’s four-decade career helped launch and shape the works of leading writers, including Ron Chernow, Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith.
“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
The prolific singer, composer and arranger helped shape Israel’s musical landscape for almost six decades.
Her brother Gil, who was with her in the car to celebrate their mother’s birthday, is in critical condition at Soroka Medical Center.
“He lived to help people become better versions of themselves,” his wife of 40 years, Susan Gelber, told JNS.
Lupolianski led the capital through a complex period and built up Yad Sarah to provide medical equipment and social services across Israel.
Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and COO of the Orthodox Union, said that he “can’t imagine an American Jewish world without the impact and influence of Rabbi Julie Berman.”
Christine Todd Whitman, a former New Jersey governor, stated that Zimmer “was a friend and a principled elected official.”
“I don’t want to be the richest man in the cemetery,” he said.
Frank Gehry, starchitect inspired by carp swimming in his grandmother’s tub for gefilte fish, dies at 96
“Even though Frank Gehry was reluctant to unveil his Jewish identity until later in life, his work displays subversion of convention,” leading architect Daniel Libeskind told JNS. “That aspect is certainly a Jewish sensibility.”
Stoppard’s late-in-life discovery of his family’s Jewish identity inspired his 2020 play “Leopoldstadt.”
Maj. Gen. (res.) Dan Tolkowsky led the IAF during the 1956 Sinai War after beginning his military career as a fighter pilot for the RAF in World War II.