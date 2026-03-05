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Obituaries

Books
U.S. News
Ann Godoff, founding publisher of Penguin Press, dies at 76
Godoff’s four-decade career helped launch and shape the works of leading writers, including Ron Chernow, Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith.
Mar. 2, 2026
Jesse Jackson
U.S. News
Jesse Jackson, American civil-rights leader and activist, dies at 84
“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
Feb. 17, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli musician Matti Caspi performs in Gush Etzion, Judea, on Dec. 10, 2015. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli music icon Matti Caspi dies at 76
The prolific singer, composer and arranger helped shape Israel’s musical landscape for almost six decades.
Feb. 8, 2026
Steve Linde
Israeli actress Tal Berkovich attends the 33rd Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles at The Saban in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 12, 2019. Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images.
Israel News
Actress Tal Berkovich killed in road accident in southern Israel
Her brother Gil, who was with her in the car to celebrate their mother’s birthday, is in critical condition at Soroka Medical Center.
Jan. 30, 2026
Steve Linde
Michael Gelber
Features
Remembering Michael Gelber, Jewish American mentor
“He lived to help people become better versions of themselves,” his wife of 40 years, Susan Gelber, told JNS.
Jan. 25, 2026
Steve Linde
Uri Lupolianski, then the mayor of Jerusalem, riding a camel on the Mount of Olives on July 29, 2003. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Rabbi Uri Lupolianski, Jerusalem’s first Haredi mayor and Yad Sarah founder, dies at 74
Lupolianski led the capital through a complex period and built up Yad Sarah to provide medical equipment and social services across Israel.
Jan. 8, 2026
Steve Linde
Rabbi Julius Berman
U.S. News
Rabbi Julius Berman, 90, former head of Orthodox Union, president of Claims Conference
Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and COO of the Orthodox Union, said that he “can’t imagine an American Jewish world without the impact and influence of Rabbi Julie Berman.”
Jan. 2, 2026
JNS logo
U.S. News
Dick Zimmer, former NJ congressman and author of Megan’s Law, dies at 81
Christine Todd Whitman, a former New Jersey governor, stated that Zimmer “was a friend and a principled elected official.”
Jan. 2, 2026
Morris Kahn
Culture and Society
Morris Kahn, billionaire Israeli entrepreneur and philanthropist, dies at 95
“I don’t want to be the richest man in the cemetery,” he said.
Jan. 1, 2026
Steve Linde
Dancing House in Prague
Israel News
Frank Gehry, starchitect inspired by carp swimming in his grandmother’s tub for gefilte fish, dies at 96
“Even though Frank Gehry was reluctant to unveil his Jewish identity until later in life, his work displays subversion of convention,” leading architect Daniel Libeskind told JNS. “That aspect is certainly a Jewish sensibility.”
Dec. 6, 2025
Menachem Wecker
Tom Stoppard
Antisemitism
Tom Stoppard, award-winning British playwright, dies at 88
Stoppard’s late-in-life discovery of his family’s Jewish identity inspired his 2020 play “Leopoldstadt.”
Dec. 2, 2025
Maj. Gen. (res.) Dan Tolkowsky
Israel News
Israeli Air Force pivotal commander, tech pioneer dies at 104
Maj. Gen. (res.) Dan Tolkowsky led the IAF during the 1956 Sinai War after beginning his military career as a fighter pilot for the RAF in World War II.
Nov. 29, 2025
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Senior Contributing Editor
Returning home after parting from my father
Ruthie Blum
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
Rabbi Berel Wein: Recalling his Zionist opposition to the two-state nightmare
Moshe Phillips
Moshe Phillips
Opinion
The terrorist who shattered the Oslo myth
Moshe Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Some sound advice by Martin Indyk
Stephen M. Flatow