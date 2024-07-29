More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Some sound advice by Martin Indyk

An appointment for tea eventually turned into payments to terror victims.

Jul. 29, 2024
Stephen M. Flatow

Some sound advice by Martin Indyk

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Martin Indyk
Martin Indyk, vice president and director for foreign policy at the Brookings Institution, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference with Manizeh Rimer in Sun Valley, Idaho, on on July 9, 2015. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow is president of the Religious Zionists of America. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995, and author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror. (The RZA is not affiliated with any American or Israeli political party.)

Martin Indyk died this past week at the age of 73. To those following events in Israel over the past three decades, he will be remembered as the U.S. ambassador for two terms—in the Clinton administration from 1995 to 1997 and again in the George W. Bush administration from 2000 to 2001. Prior to that, he was senior director for Near East and South Asian affairs at the National Security Council from 1993 to 1995, and also served as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs from 1997 to 2000. He was also a special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations during the Obama administration from 2013 to 2014.

In American Jewish circles, Indyk was known as a staunch advocate for a “two-state solution.” As such, he didn’t have much of a fan base among those who believed that Oslo was a mistake and the two-state solution a looming disaster for Israel. He was wrong on other issues as well.

During the Obama administration, Indyk warned that the United States would be blamed for “new violence” if the Palestinians were blocked at the United Nations in their attempt at statehood. Several years later, he told The Washington Post how he saw U.S.-Israel relations in recent years: “The relationship under [former President Donald] Trump was that when Bibi [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] said ‘Jump,’ Trump asked, ‘How high?’ ”

Indyk was rightly criticized for those views by me and others, and his record will always be tarnished by them. Yet, I had an experience with him that will be with me forever.

I first met Martin Indyk in April 1995 when he served as ambassador to Israel. It was the morning of Tuesday, April 11, and I was at the U.S. embassy, which was then in Tel Aviv. I was with two embassy staffers who had been with me since I arrived the previous day to be with my daughter Alisa, who had been mortally injured on Sunday in a suicide bus bombing near the Jewish community of Kfar Darom. After her death, we went to Tel Aviv to be closer to the airport so we could return to America that night with Alisa.

Indyk came to see me in a small office deep within the embassy building walls. Accompanied by staffers, Indyk stuck out his hand and shook mine. If I had a preconceived notion as to what an ambassador should look like, Indyk didn’t fit the bill; one of his shoelaces was untied. With his Australian accent just beneath the surface, he expressed his condolences, and let me know that he and his office were at my disposal while I remained in Israel or if they could be of any help after I returned to the United States.

A year after the verdict in our ground-breaking lawsuit against the Iranian government, I attended a program where Indyk was a speaker (yes, more two-state solution stuff), and when it was over, I approached him to comment on his remarks. As we finished talking he said, “Why don’t you come down to my office when you have a chance, and we’ll have tea.”

It was an interesting time to receive an invitation like that because we were in a battle with the U.S. Treasury and State departments over our attempts to seize Iranian assets located in America. Each one of our attempted seizures was challenged in court by my government, and court decisions were being rendered against us every week. Later that day, when I reported on that comment to my lawyer, Steven Perles, he said: “When an undersecretary of state invites you to tea, you go!”

I figured, OK, I’ll see Indyk, and I scheduled an appointment to see him one afternoon the following week.

Indyk met me and took me into his inner sanctum—a rather large, bright and airy office, I thought, with beautiful furniture. I have been to offices in the West Wing of the White House, and they couldn’t hold a candle to this one. He directed me to a sitting area in a corner, and suddenly, the tea arrived.

We chatted for a few minutes, and I was airing my frustrations with the Treasury and State departments over the positions they were taking as they blocked my efforts to seize Iranian assets. I related how I was continuously told by the State Department that Iranian assets were, in the words of then-State Department spokesman, “sacrosanct.” Then he said, “You know, as a matter of policy, the president will not go against the advice of his staff if they are all in agreement. The only way he can override them is if there’s pressure coming at him from the sides.”

I imagined President Bill Clinton, his ultimate boss, was no different. As I rode the train back to New Jersey, I wondered how we would go about doing that. The answer soon presented itself.

It came in the guise of Hillary Rodham Clinton, who announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate from New York. We put together a coalition of terror victims and held a press conference outside her New York City campaign headquarters, demanding to know where she stood on terror victims’ rights.

Then came Hillary’s famous salutatory kiss on the cheek of Suha Arafat in Ramallah on a Middle East trip in November 1999 shortly after the latter gave a speech in Hillary’s presence that blamed Israel for a litany of issues, including diseases affecting Palestinian children, water shortages and air pollution. Clinton’s excuse was that her headphones weren’t working, and she didn’t hear the scathing allegations.

This episode didn’t go over well with American Jews. Clinton’s rescue came in the form of the late Sen. Joe Lieberman, who put together a meeting with leaders of the Orthodox Union to which I was invited. I asked Hillary a question, “Do you support the Clinton administration’s efforts that block terror victims from seizing Iranian assets?” Without hesitating, she said, “No.”

Shortly thereafter, a negotiating committee was established between victim families and the Clinton administration. It was headed by longtime Clinton administration official Jacob (“Jack”) Lew, now the U.S. ambassador to Israel. In a matter of months, a settlement was reached, and payments were made to the victims.

I might not have agreed with Martin Indyk’s policies, but the advice he gave me one afternoon over a cup of tea, whether intentional or not, rates among the best I’ve ever received. And I’ll be forever grateful.

U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security U.S. Politics Obituaries
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman