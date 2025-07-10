More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Iran’s search for spies

As Iranian authorities investigated pigeons as spies, undetected Mossad agents photographed a nuclear reactor site, mapped entrances and ventilation shafts, and took GPS coordinates.

Jul. 10, 2025
A.J. Caschetta
Pigeon
Pigeon. Credit: Freddy/Pixabay.
A.J. Caschetta
A.J. Caschetta A.J. Caschetta
A.J. Caschetta is a principal lecturer at the Rochester Institute of Technology and a fellow at Campus Watch, a project of the Middle East Forum, where he is a Ginsburg-Ingerman fellow.

As Iranian officials flail about, arresting hundreds of innocent people and executing “dozens” of alleged spies, now is a good time to recall that among the things the Islamic Republic is terrible at, its feeble attempts at counter-espionage stand out as especially inept. While the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other regime thugs search in the most bizarre places for foreign and domestic enemies, an intricate espionage network has been growing right under their noses.

Israeli intelligence officers have been smuggling weapons, drones, communication gear and even vehicles into Iran for years using “suitcases, trucks and tankers.” They and their Iranian agents have been spreading equipment throughout the Islamic Republic.

And what have Iran’s “crazy state” counterespionage professionals been doing?

In 2007, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that “in recent weeks, intelligence operatives have arrested 14 squirrels within Iran’s borders. ... The squirrels were carrying spy gear of foreign agencies, and were stopped before they could act, thanks to the alertness of our intelligence agencies.” While the “alert” intelligence agents were preoccupied with spy squirrels, real spies were busy downloading the Stuxnet supervirus into Iran’s enrichment facilities, causing their centrifuges to spin out of control.

In October 2008, Iranian authorities detained two pigeons caught “spying” near the Natanz nuclear facility. Oddly enough, it was not the first case of suspected avian eavesdropping around Natanz. The Etemad Melli newspaper quoted commander Esmaeil Ahmadi-Moqadam, who confirmed the arrests and added that weeks earlier, “a black pigeon was caught bearing a blue-coated metal ring with invisible strings.” As Iranian authorities investigated birds, nearby, undetected Mossad agents photographed the reactor site, mapped entrances and ventilation shafts and took GPS coordinates.

During a drought in 2017-18, Brig. Gen. Gholam Reza Jalali accused Israel of “working to ensure clouds entering Iranian skies are unable to release rain.” Jalali, then the head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization, claimed that “Joint teams from Israel and one of the neighboring countries make the clouds entering Iran barren. Moreover, we are faced with the cases of cloud theft and snow theft.” While Iranian generals looked to the clouds, down on earth, Israeli spies catalogued the regime’s safe houses.

In February 2018, Hassan Firuzabadi, a senior military adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, boasted about Iran’s success in detecting Western spies with an anecdote about a group of people who had infiltrated Iran with “a variety of reptile desert species like lizards, chameleons. … We found out that their skin attracts atomic waves and that they were nuclear spies who wanted to find out where inside the Islamic Republic of Iran we have uranium mines and where we are engaged in atomic activities.”

Firuzabadi, a former chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, couldn’t resist taking a parting shot, boisterously claiming that Western spy agencies “failed every time.”

Of course, the real spies knew exactly where “atomic activities” were being carried out.

Prior to Oct. 7, Israel had accomplished some remarkable feats of spy craft inside Iran. In addition to the Stuxnet caper, Israel killed Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the director of Iran’s nuclear program, on Nov. 27, 2020. He wasn’t the first Iranian nuclear scientist to be eliminated, but Israeli spies accomplished the task with sci-fi panache using a remote-control gun just a few miles east of Tehran.

After Oct. 7, Israel began eliminating its enemies throughout the Iranian terror empire, including in Lebanon, where on July 30, 2024, it killed Fuad Shukr, the Hezbollah co-founder who masterminded the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut.

The very next day, Israel foreshadowed what would come in the 12-day war by killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Its patient spies had smuggled a small bomb into the VIP guest house months prior to the assassination. The hit further degraded an already diminished Hamas, and its precision and timing embarrassed Iran’s leaders.

But it was not until the 12-day war that Israel demonstrated the extent to which its spies had been studying their targets, learning their habits and routines. While Iran’s counter-espionage professionals interrogated and likely executed squirrels, pigeons, and lizards, the real spies had been laboring for decades, and their efforts paid off with spectacular results.

On the first day of the war, June 13, Israel knew the exact whereabouts of commander of the IRGC, Hossein Salami, armed forces chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, Brig. Gen. Gholamali Rashid, and the commander of the IRGC aerospace force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. None lived to see the second day of the war.

Also on the first day of the war, Iran’s top nuclear scientists were hoodwinked into attending meetings and then killed simultaneously. One of them was Fereydoon Abbasi-Devani, who, according to a Wall Street Journal report, recently claimed that he had everything necessary to build a nuclear bomb. “If they tell me to build a bomb, I will build it,” he said.

On the final day of the war, Israel killed Sayyed Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber, the head of Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, known as SPND, the agency in charge of nuclear explosion research. The U.S. State Department had only recently come to understand Saber’s importance, having sanctioned him in May. Israeli spies knew where he lived.

A ceasefire ended the 12-day war, but psychological operations continued. The normally secretive Mossad even released videos of its commandos assembling counter-missile weapons inside Iran.

Though many top regime figures and nuclear scientists did not survive the brief war, those who did live in fear knowing that Israeli spies are watching them.

The biggest remaining target, of course, is Khamenei, the “Hidden Imam,” who has only been seen in public once since June 11. His bodyguards are probably frisking rats and questioning cockroaches in whatever squalid underground bunker he currently calls home.

Originally published by the Investigative Project on Terrorism.

Iran Media
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard