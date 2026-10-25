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Israel’s economy in the age of mega-acquisitions

From cybersecurity to artificial intelligence, Israeli companies have become strategic assets for the world’s largest technology firms, driving a wave of acquisitions, investment and economic growth.

Eliezer Avraham
Global high-tech. Credit: TungArt7/pixabay.
Global high-tech. Credit: TungArt7/pixabay.
Eliezer Avraham
Eliezer Avraham Eliezer Avraham
Eliezer Avraham founded Bridgei2, a Herzlian business advisory firm focused on Israel-India strategic relations, defense cooperation, enterprise innovation and energy security. He writes and advises on geopolitical and market dynamics; defense‑driven enterprise strategy and strategic partnerships; and policy frameworks that promote competitive, innovative and efficiently functioning markets.
(Oct. 25, 2026 / JNS)

Over the past five years, Israel’s technology sector has undergone a remarkable transformation. Long known as the “Startup Nation,” Israel has increasingly become the source of some of the world’s most sought-after technology assets.

A succession of multibillion-dollar acquisitions across cybersecurity, fintech, enterprise software, insurance technology and artificial intelligence has elevated Israeli innovation from an entrepreneurial success story into a critical component of the global economy. Transactions involving companies such as Wiz, CyberArk, Armis, Next Insurance and Melio demonstrate the growing importance of Israeli technology to global buyers.

What distinguishes this period is not simply the number of acquisitions, but their scale. A decade ago, exits measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars dominated headlines. Today, billion-dollar and even tens-of-billions-of-dollars outcomes have become increasingly common as Israeli companies mature into global leaders before acquisition discussions emerge.

Few innovation hubs outside Silicon Valley can point to a similar concentration of companies across cybersecurity, fintech, enterprise software, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence. These businesses are no longer developing niche products. They are building capabilities global corporations increasingly view as essential to growth.

The growing wave of acquisitions is not occurring by accident. Israel’s combination of engineering talent, military technology expertise, entrepreneurial culture and mature venture-capital networks has created a unique environment where companies can identify emerging needs and transform them into globally scalable businesses. For major technology firms, acquiring proven Israeli technology is often faster, less risky and more effective than building it internally. The result is an ecosystem that consistently produces industry-shaping technologies.

The result is an ecosystem that consistently produces industry-shaping technologies.

The list of acquirers speaks for itself. Google, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Nvidia, ServiceNow and Amazon have repeatedly looked to Israel for technologies that strengthen their positions in cybersecurity, cloud computing, enterprise software and artificial intelligence. This relationship has made Israel one of the most important innovation partners for America’s leading technology companies. As cyber threats intensify and AI adoption accelerates, demand for specialized technology continues to grow. Israeli entrepreneurs have moved quickly to capitalize on this opportunity, attracting investment and strategic interest.

If cybersecurity defined the last generation of Israeli technology success stories, then artificial intelligence may define the next. As businesses around the world race to deploy AI capabilities, demand has surged for the infrastructure, software and computational technologies that make these systems possible.

Israeli entrepreneurs have moved quickly to capitalize on this opportunity, attracting investment and increasing attention from both venture capital firms and strategic acquirers. Rather than relying solely on traditional strengths, Israel is expanding into AI infrastructure, enterprise applications, data platforms and computing optimization technologies that are becoming increasingly important to the global economy.

At the same time, the rapid flow of capital into AI has sparked a broader debate throughout the technology industry. Supporters argue that AI is a transformational technology comparable to the internet or cloud computing, justifying today’s extraordinary investment levels. Others caution that it remains unclear which companies will ultimately capture the greatest share of long-term value.

Regardless of where the debate leads, one conclusion is becoming increasingly clear: Israel has secured a meaningful position in the emerging AI economy, and global technology companies are paying close attention. The acquisition wave is not simply changing who owns Israeli technology. It is reshaping where the country’s next phase of economic growth is likely to emerge. These acquisitions are more than successful exits. They are early indicators of where Israel’s economy may be heading next.

Beyond cyber: A more diverse innovation economy

While cybersecurity remains the sector most closely associated with Israel’s technology success, the acquisition wave tells a broader story. Some of the largest transactions have emerged from fintech, insurance technology, enterprise software and cloud infrastructure, reflecting the growing diversity of Israel’s economy. Companies such as Melio and Next Insurance demonstrated that Israeli entrepreneurs can build globally significant businesses far beyond cybersecurity.

This diversification reduces dependence on any single sector while expanding opportunities for founders, investors and employees. It reflects an economy that continues to evolve rather than rely on past successes.

The emergence of companies such as Decart AI points to the next phase of that evolution. As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, Israeli entrepreneurs are moving beyond traditional software applications into foundational technologies that help power the AI economy itself. From computing efficiency and infrastructure optimization to enterprise AI platforms, a new generation of companies is positioning Israel at the center of another major technology transition.

The real story is not the acquisitions themselves. It’s what they reveal about the direction of Israel’s economy and the industries that are likely to drive its next phase of growth.

Funding the next generation

While acquisitions capture headlines, venture capital remains the lifeblood of Israeli technology. The same ecosystem producing high-profile exits continues to attract investment across cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech and enterprise software. Israeli cybersecurity firms continue to attract a disproportionate share of global cyber investment, reflecting both the sector’s importance and Israel’s longstanding leadership in the field. From established firms to AI-driven security startups, investors continue to view Israel as a premier destination for technology capital. Strong funding activity allows promising companies to build products, hire talent and grow despite global market volatility.

The impact of this capital extends far beyond individual companies. One hallmark of successful innovation economies is the continuous recycling of talent, experience and wealth. Founders become investors. Early employees become founders. Venture funds redeploy capital into new opportunities. Successful entrepreneurs become mentors and ecosystem builders.

In many ways, today’s acquisitions are financing tomorrow’s startups. Most remarkably, much of this activity has continued despite the economic uncertainty and reserve mobilizations that followed Oct. 7, underscoring both the resilience of Israel’s technology sector and the confidence global investors continue to place in its long-term prospects.

Israel has secured a meaningful position in the emerging AI economy. Global technology companies are paying close attention.

The acquisition wave has generated significant benefits for the Israeli economy. Beyond the headline transaction values, these deals have created liquidity for founders, employees, venture investors and institutional shareholders while strengthening Israel’s standing as a global center of technological excellence.

The proceeds from major exits often flow back into the economy through new startups, venture funds and angel investments. Major acquisitions also generate tax revenues, attract foreign investment and often encourage multinational firms to expand their Israeli research and development operations. The cumulative effect has reinforced Israel’s position as a leading innovation economy.

At the same time, these transactions highlight a more complex reality.

As a result of Israel continuing to produce an extraordinary number of globally relevant technology companies, ownership, future earnings streams and strategic decision-making frequently migrate abroad following an acquisition. This doesn’t diminish the achievements of the entrepreneurs, investors and employees who built them; instead, it underscores how deeply integrated Israel has become within the global economy.

Israel no longer needs to prove it can create world-class companies. The past five years have demonstrated that beyond doubt. As billions of dollars continue to flow through acquisitions, venture investments and new company formation, the conversation is shifting from innovation alone to the long-term economic value that innovation creates.

The Jewish state has proven it can repeatedly create technologies the world considers indispensable. The next challenge is ensuring that as those technologies reshape industries around the world, they also help shape a more prosperous future at home.

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