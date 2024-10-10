More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The United States continues to feel the repercussions of Oct. 7

Iran and its regional proxies have threatened not only the physical safety of Americans but also their prosperity.

Enia Krivine
US Navy
A U.S. Navy special warfare combatant craft crew returns from a simulated mission to recover a hijacked tanker on April 3, 2017. Credit: Master Sgt. Timothy Lawn/U.S. Army.
Enia Krivine
Enia Krivine Enia Krivine
Enia Krivine is the senior director of the Israel Program and the National Security Network at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Follow her on X @EKrivine.
(Oct. 10, 2024 / JNS)

Israel just marked the first anniversary of Hamas’s massacre of 1,200 men, women and children on Oct. 7, which launched the regional war that continues to rage in the Middle East. While Israel is bearing the brunt of the multifront conflict—facing direct attacks from the regime in Tehran and its proxies in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and the West Bank—the war has also had consequences for the United States.

Hamas killed 46 Americans on Oct. 7 and took an additional 12 U.S. citizens hostage. Among the American hostages was 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose parents campaigned for his return for 11 months, meeting with world dignitaries and appearing at both the Republican and Democratic national conventions. Despite their efforts, Hamas executed Hersh in captivity in Gaza along with five others. The Israeli military recovered their bodies shortly thereafter, on Sept. 1.

Today, seven American hostages remain in Gaza.

While the number of attacks on U.S. troops by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria was already on the rise before Oct. 7, assaults spiked in the months following the Hamas atrocities. Between Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration in January 2021 and March 2023, American troops in Syria were attacked 78 times. In June 2023, The Washington Post reported that Tehran was equipping regional proxies with weapons “intended specifically to target U.S. military vehicles and kill U.S. personnel” as part of a broader strategy to eject America from the area. Since Hamas launched the war last year, Iranian-supported terrorists have targeted American troops in Iraq, Syria and Jordan more than 180 times, killing three U.S. service members in Jordan in January. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq—the umbrella group for Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that took responsibility for the murder of the U.S. service members—claims to have attacked Israel some 115 times since Oct. 7.

Iran and its regional proxies have threatened not only the physical safety of Americans but also their prosperity. According to the U.S. Navy, between 2021 and July 5, 2023, Iran has “harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels.” Since the war between Israel and Hamas began, the regime in Tehran has largely outsourced the harassment of shipping in the Red Sea to its Yemen-based proxy: the Houthis.

In April, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency reported that the Houthis have attacked 26 ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November. The Red Sea is a major international shipping artery, with between 10% to 15% of international maritime trade and 30% of global container shipping passing through. According to the DIA report, shipping in the Red Sea was down 90% between December 2023 and February 2024, constituting a major blow since alternate shipping routes around the Horn of Africa add about 11,000 nautical miles, one to two weeks of transit time, and approximately $1 million in fuel costs for each voyage. The crisis could exacerbate other stresses on shipping, and ultimately, lead to inflation and increased consumer prices in the United States.

Israel has absorbed two direct assaults from Iran—one in April and one earlier this month—and more than 20,000 rockets and missiles from Iranian proxies across the region. The trend of militias killing and terrorizing U.S. and Israeli citizens long predates Oct. 7. Nevertheless, the Hamas attack—funded and supported by Tehran—has brought Iran’s dangerous behavior into sharp relief. Washington should continue to support Israel as it faces off against shared adversaries in the region, and back Israel as it eyes a significant attack that will weaken the Islamic Republic and potentially curb its malign activity.

Middle East Iran Hamas
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David