Let Israel win

Let’s be clear on three simple principles: First, Israel can defeat Hamas. Second, Israel must defeat Hamas. Third, unequivocal U.S. support for Israel’s war effort makes the world safer and President Joe Biden more electable in November.

Destroying Hamas means destroying the group’s ability to govern the Gaza Strip. It means annihilating Hamas’s military forces so they no longer pose a threat to the Jewish state and cannot repeat the atrocities of Oct. 7, as they have pledged to do.

Despite efforts by the Biden administration to cast doubt on the practicality of defeating Hamas, history shows that tyrants—even those bolstered by a strong ideology, from the Nazis to ISIS—can be permanently wiped from power.

Moreover, Israel has proven consistently during this war that it can eliminate Hamas’s leadership, its terrorist army, its armaments and its underground hideouts.

Likewise, though the administration has employed all manner of pressure on Israel to desist from destroying Hamas, the Jewish state must finish the job. Not only is its long-term survival against Palestinian terror at stake but so is its stature as the world’s indomitable bastion against jihadi Islamism in the Middle East.

Tragically, Biden, though officially committed to the destruction of Hamas, has dramatically slowed down weapons shipments to the Jewish state, endangering Israeli troops and postponing victory against Hamas. He also provoked a bipartisan House of Representatives rebuke against his withholding of arms from Israel—a bad look.

The administration has apparently decided that for the sake of Biden’s reelection, winning the support of pro-Hamas voters and far-left, anti-Israel members of the Democratic Party is more important than eliminating a murderous terror group that is a known proxy of Iran.

Team Biden’s strategy is bound to backfire. If they continue thwarting Israel, they will surely alienate the overwhelming majority of American voters who support Israel’s fight against Hamas while emboldening Iran’s drive for Middle East hegemony.

The administration has been making excuses for why Israel should stop trying to defeat Hamas. Responding primarily to pressure from his ultra-left wing, which supports Hamas’s survival and Israel’s defeat, Biden has cast doubt on Hamas’s ability to be defeated and aspersions on Israel’s ability to do the job.

Biden’s Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, for example, was quoted at the NATO Youth Summit in Miami saying, “I don’t think we believe that that (total victory) is likely or possible.” The administration has also argued that winning the war is not worth the death and destruction.

In recent comments marking the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, Biden said, “Too many innocent people have been killed, including thousands of children.” He did not clarify that creating civilian fatalities is part of Hamas’s strategic plan or that Israel has achieved extraordinary success in minimizing civilian casualties.

The Biden administration has also pushed the unverified claim that famine is underway in Gaza. Back in April, for example, Samantha Power, head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), falsely claimed famine was taking place in northern Gaza.

All these excuses are unsubstantiated. Hamas is defeatable. In fact, the Israel Defense Forces have already destroyed most of Hamas’s 24 battalions. The civilian-to-combatant death ratio is perhaps the lowest in the history of modern warfare, thanks to Israel’s efforts and despite Hamas’s use of human shields. Finally, just a few weeks ago, the United Nations admitted there is insufficient evidence to declare a famine in Gaza.

Team Biden is using all manner of material pressure to prevent Israel from defeating its terrorist neighbor. In addition to feeble arguments that Israel’s fight is too costly, the Biden administration is also withholding U.S. weapons shipments.

The administration started by blocking the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs used to explode Hamas tunnels, claiming the action was to protect citizens of Rafah, Hamas’s last stronghold. Even though Rafah has been successfully evacuated and the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill to force the President to release the weapons, that shipment is still on hold. Most recently, Biden and company decided to stall the sale of F-15 fighter aircraft to Israel.

Furthermore, Team Biden has been relentlessly pressuring Israel for a ceasefire—one that would leave Hamas intact and allow them to rebuild their military infrastructure, so they can continue threatening the Jewish state. Agreeing to such a ceasefire would mean defeat for Israel, preventing it from achieving its goals of eliminating Hamas, freeing all the hostages and ensuring that the terror group is no longer a danger.

Biden’s efforts to preserve Hamas and prevent Israel’s victory are dangerous to Jews, Israel and the entire world. Restraining Israel gives a green light to antisemitism and Islamist terrorism worldwide. Protecting Hamas vindicates those holding placards with the genocidal slogan, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.” It encourages organizers of unlawful, violent pro-Hamas demonstrations on college campuses throughout the United States and inspires antisemites around the world who use the Israel-Hamas war as an excuse to attack Jews.

The Biden administration is also rewarding terrorists across the Middle East—not just Hamas, but also Hezbollah, the Houthis, and, of course, the primary sponsor of all these terrorist groups—Iran. Indeed, Biden’s attempts to stop Israel from destroying Hamas represent a free pass to Iran, the world’s most powerful global sponsor of terror and soon to be the world’s most dangerous nuclear thug.

If Biden wants to make America appear strong in the face of its enemies, thwart Iran’s quest for regional dominance and shore up his favorability among the vast majority of American voters who support Israel, then he should wisely provide the IDF all the tools it needs to destroy Hamas.

No more freezing weapons shipments, no more demands that the IDF fight with one hand behind its back, no more condemning Israel for civilian deaths caused by Hamas’s use of human shields and no more talk of a ceasefire that would hand victory to Hamas and Iran. Just let Israel win.