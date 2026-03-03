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Without apology: The righteousness of the cause and the meaning of victory

The concept of the “final blow” has been absent from strategic discourse for far too long.

Mar. 3, 2026
Sagiv Steinberg

Without apology: The righteousness of the cause and the meaning of victory

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Hegseth
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at a roundtable event launching the Homeland Security Task Force in the State Dining Room, Oct. 23, 2025. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.
Sagiv Steinberg
Sagiv Steinberg Sagiv Steinberg
Sagiv Steinberg is the director general of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stood at the Pentagon on Monday and delivered a speech that should be studied in every leadership school across the West and in Israel. It was not a dry military briefing or a catalogue of threats and declarations. It was a strategic manifesto and a moral compass for a nation that intends to survive.

He spoke with unmistakable conviction: “He meant it every word ... Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been erased.” He was not speaking merely about stealth technology or flight corridors. He was redefining the righteousness of war, the meaning of victory and why a nation should never apologize for either.

Those of us who spend our days navigating multi-layered policy papers and protracted debates about “risk management” know how rarely a senior official cuts through the noise. Hegseth did exactly that offering a distilled language of decision in place of diplomatic hedging. The lesson for those of us at the heart of the Middle East is simple and piercing: Victory is the supreme moral value, and it demands leadership that means every word it says.

Hegseth did not arrive to apologize for “escalation” or to explain why “there was no choice.” He presented the righteousness of the cause as established fact. “The president understood the nature of the threat and took bold action exactly as the American people expect from their commander-in-chief,” he said.

Here lies the key insight: A just cause requires no legal hairsplitting when it rests on the most fundamental obligation of any state to protect its citizens.

He defined the operation as an act of “collective self-defense of ourselves and our allies.” There was no apology for the use of force; there was an acknowledgment that force is the only instrument through which justice can be realized. When Hegseth stated that “the president reviewed all available intelligence and concluded that Iran’s nuclear program posed a threat ... and was prepared to conduct this precise operation to neutralize it,” he placed morality at the top of the priority list. The neutralization of evil is the most moral act a leadership can perform.

One of the most resonant lines of the briefing was this: “Many presidents dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran’s nuclear program. None could until President Trump.” The concept of the “final blow” has been absent from strategic discourse for far too long. In its place, we have grown accustomed to terms like rounds, temporary deterrence and conflict management.

Hegseth reminds us that genuine victory is one that alters the physical and psychological reality of the enemy in a way that cannot be reversed. When he described “Operation Midnight Hammer,” he was not speaking of “sending a message” to Tehran. He was describing the physical destruction of the nerve centers of Iran’s program at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The most striking element of the briefing was the absolute, unqualified embrace of the operational level by the political leadership. Hegseth did not invoke the language of investigations or reviews. He spoke the language of unalloyed pride. “I could not be more proud of the way this building performed ... to the highest standards of the United States Armed Forces,” he declared.

The message to the forces was unambiguous: You are the long arm of American justice, and we stand behind you with everything we have. When he praised the pilots who flew the B-2s for 18 hours in radio silence, he was not merely commending their professionalism. He was investing them with the aura of national mission. And an adversary who sees a U.S. defense secretary taking unconditional pride in his soldiers understands that there is no crack in the wall through which to enter.

Hegseth did not hesitate to use force as the instrument of peace. He presented the simplest equation in the Middle East: “Iran has learned that when the president says he seeks peace and negotiation, he means it or the nuclear capability will simply cease to exist.” This is “peace through strength” in its most distilled form.

He added a warning that admits no ambiguity: “Any retaliatory action by Iran against the United States will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight.” This is not aggression for its own sake. It is the erection of an iron wall moral and military alike. Victory requires no apology, because it is the only instrument that prevents a wider war. He who holds the hammer and is willing to use it is, in the end, the one who truly delivers peace.

In his closing remarks, Hegseth bound crushing military power to the deepest form of conviction. “We give glory to God for His providence and continue to seek His protection. ... God bless our warriors and God bless America.”

This connection is not incidental. It confers upon the military act a moral and spiritual authority that transcends any tactical order. It tells the nation: We fight for justice, and God is with us.

For those of us in Jerusalem, standing on the front lines of a struggle for our very existence, Hegseth’s briefing is a vital reminder. The righteousness of the cause needs no excuses. Victory needs no apology. And our warriors need proud, unconditional backing.

To truly restore deterrence, we must adopt this language—ones that does not stammer, that does not search for “proportionality” in the face of absolute evil, and that does not shrink from delivering the “final blow” when the moment demands it.

As Hegseth concluded: “Deterrence is back.” And when deterrence returns, the entire world friend and foe alike listens.

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