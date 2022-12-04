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Opinion

Incitement and deception must be stopped

The free world will benefit from exposing and marginalizing evil.

Dec. 4, 2022
Shmuel Katz
An anti-Israel protest in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, June 15, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
An anti-Israel protest in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, June 15, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Shmuel Katz
Shmuel Katz Shmuel Katz
Dr. Shmuel Katz is a fellow of the Israeli Surgical Society, the American College of Surgeons and other medical societies.

The State of Israel must take the lead and stop the serious problems associated with the ongoing deception, incitement and brainwashing in the Arab schools, mosques, media outlets and elsewhere, because it is one of the most important causes of terror attacks.

  1. The evil operatives must be exposed, marginalized and stopped.
  2. All good people must be educated with the facts, so they can identify and combat deception and misinformation.
  3. Good people must understand that once evil people get economic support and political access, they become a funded group of terrorists with connections.
  4. All people must understand that once evil is unleashed, everyone, including themselves, will become its victims.

These tasks should be implemented not just by private organizations, but also on an international and governmental level, as the actions of small, private organizations are not enough to address this problem that has been neglected for far too long.

Dr. Shmuel Katz was born in Hungary and raised in Israel. He served as an IDF officer in the Six-Day War and gained extensive trauma experience during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. He is double-boarded in surgery; a fellow of the Israeli Surgical Society, the American College of Surgeons and other medical societies; and is on the board of many pro-Israel organizations.

Originally published by Israel National News.

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