Protesters block military cargo for Israel at Greek port

( July 16, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

Anti-Israel protesters and port workers at the Port of Piraeus in Greece on Monday blocked the unloading of the cargo ship Ever Golden, which was reportedly carrying steel designated for military use in Israel.

The protest, held at the port’s docks 2 and 3, was organized by the Container Handling Workers Union (ENEDEP), with the backing of anarchist groups and members of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE).

Union chairman Markos Bekris declared that the workers would not take part in unloading any cargo linked to military operations. “We will not allow the port to become a logistics hub for the transfer of war equipment. Our goal is to physically prevent the unloading of this cargo,” said Bekris.

Following the demonstration, the decision was made to reroute the cargo to another ship, the COSCO Shipping Pisces, which is expected to dock at Piraeus on Wednesday evening. The union has already announced its intent to prevent the unloading of that vessel as well.

According to reports, the shipment includes about 75 packages of military-grade steel originating from India. After the Ever Golden was denied permission to unload, the cargo was transferred to the Chinese-owned COSCO ship. It remains unclear whether the steel will eventually be unloaded in Greece or sent to another port.

This is not an isolated incident. Similar protests and port blockades occurred in June 2025 and in October 2024, also aimed at preventing the unloading of munitions reportedly bound for Israel.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.