Anti-Israel activists raid kosher restaurant in Greece

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

Several unidentified individuals broke into a kosher Israeli restaurant in Athens on Saturday night, where they vandalized the place in view of staff and patrons in a suspected hate crime.



A video of the incident released by King David Burger, which opened about a month ago, shows at least six people entering the eatery while scattering pamphlets. Some of the intruders proceeded to spray black paint on various areas as staff looked on from behind a service counter.

The perpetrators taped a poster to one of the restaurant’s windows reading, “All IDF soldiers are war criminals—we don’t want you here.” Zvika Levinson, the restaurant’s owner, who lives in Israel, told Israel Hayom that none of the employees present were Israeli.



Many Israelis who were in Athens came to the restaurant, and some of them sang “Am Israel Chai” (“The People of Israel Live”) in front of the restaurant after the attack as a sign of solidarity, he said.



Thousands of Israelis pass daily through the neighborhood in central Athens where the restaurant is located, about 200 yards north of the Acropolis.



Levinson urged authorities in Athens to “intervene” and punish the perpetrators. “It would be a shame for the Israelis to leave Athens,” he said. “But if authorities don’t act, the situation will not be good.”