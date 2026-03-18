Israel Hayom

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Organized by the Palestine Action Group Sydney, the march came in response to calls by the Hamas terrorist group for global mass demonstrations marking the anniversary of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.
During his visit to Israel, rising star of French politics Gabriel Attal talks about a two-state solution, French policy towards Israel since Oct. 7 and the antisemitism he suffers from because of his Jewish heritage.