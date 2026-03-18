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Israel Hayom

Jewish teens pack Times Square for a CTeen Shabbaton event in New York City on Feb. 21, 2026. Credit: CTeen/Instagram.
U.S. News
Ex-hostage Segev Kalfon leads ‘Shema Yisrael’ call at Times Square
Standing before more than 4,500 Jewish teens from across the globe, the former captive shouted the traditional declaration of faith.
Feb. 22, 2026
Israel Hayom
US President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable discussion in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 10, 2025. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Trump to announce Gaza Peace Council members in early 2026
Dec. 11, 2025
Israel Hayom
“Miss Palestine” Nadeen Ayoub takes part in the final competition of the “Miss Universe” 2025 pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, Nov. 21, 2025. Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
‘Miss Palestine’ linked to top Palestinian terrorist Marwan Barghouti
Nov. 23, 2025
Israel Hayom
U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive for a joint news conference by U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the State Dining Room at the White House on Sept. 29, 2025. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.
Israel News
Witkoff, Kushner joining Egypt talks as Hamas raises demands
The terrorist group’s new demands threaten to derail a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.
Oct. 8, 2025
Israel Hayom
Demonstrators march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge during an anti-Israel protest in Sydney on Aug. 3, 2025. Photo by Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Sydney protesters chant ‘long live the intifada’ at anti-Israel march
Organized by the Palestine Action Group Sydney, the march came in response to calls by the Hamas terrorist group for global mass demonstrations marking the anniversary of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.
Aug. 3, 2025
Israel Hayom
Filipino captivity survivor Jimmy (Galinor) Pacheco with his newborn daughter Israela. Photo: Courtesy.
Israel News
Filipino former hostage names daughter Israela
Jimmy Pacheco, who endured 49 days of Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, honors the Jewish state.
Jul. 31, 2025
Israel Hayom
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carry a banner during a protest against the arrival of an Israeli cruise ship in the port of Piraeus on June 12, 2025 in Athens, Greece. Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images.
Israel News
Protesters block military cargo for Israel at Greek port
Protesters and port workers in Piraeus prevented a ship from unloading equipment allegedly bound for Israel, echoing similar protests last month and in October.
Jul. 16, 2025
Israel Hayom
Cyber Attack, Hacking
World News
Iranian outlet publishes first batch of documents allegedly stolen from Israel
The Iranian regime has described the leak as “the greatest blow” to Israeli intelligence ever.
Jun. 12, 2025
Israel Hayom
Two girls hug in front of a Palestinian flag during a demonstration in Rome's Piazza della Rotonda in solidarity with the Palestinians and against Israel's war, on March 20, 2025. Photo by Simona Granati-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Public figures in Italy: In support of Israel, against the hunt for Jews
Hundreds of signatories warn in a petition that planned demonstrations “against the war in Gaza” are “irresponsible initiatives” that will lead to disastrous outcomes.
Jun. 5, 2025
Israel Hayom
Members of the Catalan regional police forces take part in a terrorist attack drill at the Barcelona Sants railway station in Barcelona, Oct. 27, 2023. Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Spain cracks down on Barcelona Hezbollah cell
The investigation is focused on Lebanese nationals and involves the country’s intelligence services.
Apr. 2, 2025
Israel Hayom
Former French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 16, 2025 | Photo: KOKO/Israel Hayom.
News
Former French PM: I didn’t agree with every decision made by Macron
During his visit to Israel, rising star of French politics Gabriel Attal talks about a two-state solution, French policy towards Israel since Oct. 7 and the antisemitism he suffers from because of his Jewish heritage.
Mar. 23, 2025
Israel Hayom
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