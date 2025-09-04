Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Rep. Omar, claiming calling her millionaire is ‘categorially false,’ worth some $6 million

The vocally anti-Israel congresswoman and her husband’s assets increased exponentially from 2023 to 2024, “The Washington Free Beacon” reported.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Credit: House Committee on Education and the Workforce Democrats.
(Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has said that it is “categorially false” and “ridiculous” to say that she is a millionaire. And yet, the anti-Israel congresswoman is reportedly worth between $6 million and $30 million, The Washington Free Beacon reported, citing her financial disclosure forms.

Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, reported between $6 million and $30 million at the end of 2024.

Most of the couple’s fortune stems from Mynett’s stakes in two companies, which were worth about $51,000 at the end of 2023, per the Free Beacon. The publication reported that represented at least a 3,500% increase.

The Free Beacon reported on Thursday that one of Mynett’s companies owes more than $200,000 in unpaid income taxes.

