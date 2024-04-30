Report: Israel killed IRGC operative in Iran who had plotted against German Jews

(April 30, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

Israel eliminated an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operative in Tehran involved in plotting attacks against Jews in Germany, anti-regime media outlet Iran International reported Monday.

According to the Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati, who cited unspecified media reports, the IRGC operative was shot several times.

In late 2023, a court in Düsseldorf convicted a dual German-Iranian citizen identified as Babak J., who had received orders from Iran to firebomb synagogues in Dortmund and Bochum in 2022. He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Neither Israel nor Iran have officially confirmed the incident.

The decades-long covert conflict between Israel and Iran has seen the two nations engage in proxy battles, cyberattacks and assassinations. Tensions spiked earlier this month when Iran launched a massive drone and missile barrage at Israeli territory, prompting reported Israeli airstrikes inside Iran. Iran claimed the unprecedented direct attack was in response to what it said was the killing by Israel of several IRGC officers, including Brig. Gen. Mohammad Zahedi, in Damascus on April 1.

Originally published by Israel Hayom. JNS staff contributed to this report.