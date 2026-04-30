Book by mother of slain Gaza hostage debuts at No. 1 on ‘NYT’ best sellers list
In “When We See You Again,” Rachel Goldberg-Polin chronicles the story of her son Hersh, who was abducted during the Hamas-led invasion on Oct. 7, 2023.
Rachel Goldberg-Polin’s book, When We See You Again, has reached the top spot on The New York Times nonfiction hardcover best sellers list, a week after its national publication.
Hamas terrorists executed Goldberg-Polin’s son Hersh Goldberg-Polin in cold blood in an underground tunnel in Gaza. 330 days after he was taken hostage from the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023.
The book is “a searing portrait of a mother’s grief and strength in the wake of unthinkable tragedy,” publisher Random House writes.
Goldberg-Polin is an American who moved to Jerusalem 18 years ago with her husband, Jon, and three children. Hersh, her only son, was at the music festival with his best friend, Aner Shapira, when he was kidnapped.
Shapira and Hersh hid in a bomb shelter with other young festival goers. Hamas terrorists threw grenades into the shelter. Shapira threw back 10 before being killed. Hersh took his place, losing an arm while trying to toss back a grenade.
Hersh was shot at close range six times, shortly before his body was found by Israeli soldiers on Aug. 31, 2024. It is believed that his captors panicked when shelling came close to their hiding place, leading them to kill their hostages.