JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskSchools & Higher Education

Rick Scott: ‘Horrific’ Jew-hatred, violence ‘like a cancer’ on campuses

The Florida Republican met with pro-Israel and Jewish students at George Washington University.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) meets with Jewish and pro-Israel students at the George Washington University Hillel in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2024. Credit: Office of Sen. Rick Scott.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) meets with Jewish and pro-Israel students at the George Washington University Hillel in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2024. Credit: Office of Sen. Rick Scott.
Edit
(May 3, 2024 / JNS)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) shared his “disgust” over antisemitic protests on campuses during a meeting with pro-Israel and Jewish students at George Washington University’s Hillel on Wednesday. 

The senator’s daughter attended the school, located just blocks from the White House and U.S. State Department.

“What I am seeing on that campus today is something I never could have imagined,” he said. “Our Jewish students deserve to have a place where they can live and learn without fearing for their safety—starting with university leadership that has the backbone to stand for their safety, or step aside.”

He also commended the courage of the school’s Jewish and pro-Israel community “in the face of horrific antisemitism and violence that is spreading like a cancer across college campuses.”

“We also need local and state leaders willing to condemn this behavior and take action against this hate,” he said, noting that Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., is among those “refusing to do so.”

Rick Scott GW
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) meets with Jewish and pro-Israel students at the George Washington University Hillel in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2024. Credit: Office of Sen. Rick Scott.

“My message to these protestors is clear: If you choose to engage in these vile incitements to acts of violence against Jewish students and Jewish members of the community, you should be held fully accountable, prosecuted and expelled,” he said. 

“I will continue to do everything in my power to support our Jewish community and stand with Israel,” he added.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates